1WorldSync Launches New Program to Better Loop in Suppliers

Omnichannel product content solutions provider 1WorldSync of Chicago is introducing a new program to help its retailer and distributor customers better engage with and support their suppliers. The new Recipient Spaces program includes several tools to improve suppliers’ knowledge and information about working with a particular retailer through more efficient communications, documentation and multimedia initiatives.

By using this program that allows for a central recipient zone in a community platform, retailers who receive content from 1WorldSyc don’t have to manage separate channels to answer supplier questions about publishing new items or how to maximize operational effectiveness, among other topics.

“Since launching our community platform in the fall of 2020, we have seen tremendous growth and usage from both suppliers and recipients," said TJ Waldorf, VP of marketing and customer experience at 1WorldSync. "Through numerous conversations with our recipients, we've recognized an opportunity to further engage and support suppliers with a deeper level of recipient-specific content, which in turn helps recipients save time and money by offloading resource-draining Q&A to a community-driven knowledge base.”

One grocer on board with the new recipient-specific content for its vendor onboarding processes and item setup is St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, Inc.

"We're excited to partner with 1WorldSync to introduce a modern, engaging channel for supporting our supplier community with efficiency," said Drew Craft, manager of data governance and strategic initiatives for Schnucks. "The launch of Recipient Spaces inside of their community platform does exactly that, providing our suppliers instant access to a breadth of Schnucks-specific content, as well as peer-to-peer interaction that gives us fresh insight into their most important needs."

Schnucks operates over 100 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.