Whole Foods Reveals Winners of 9th Annual Supplier Awards

Whole Foods Market has paid tribute to 42 local, regional and national suppliers this month as part of the grocer’s ninth annual Supplier Awards. Spanning all product categories, winners were selected by Whole Foods leaders, category experts and buyers.

“It is Whole Foods Market’s honor to celebrate our suppliers who have demonstrated fantastic cooperation, resilience, creativity and commitment to quality, rising to excellence in a year unlike any other,” noted Gafsi Oblisk, Whole Foods’ chief marketing and communications officer. “This year, we are proud to add the Regenerative Agriculture Commitment award to congratulate suppliers that are making strides to improve farming practices.”

The awards and recipients for 2020 are as follows:

Supplier of the Year, awarded to Whole Foods Market suppliers that are tops in overall excellence.

Global winners: Kvaroy Arctic (Perishables Supplier of the Year), FOODMatch (Culinary Supplier of the Year), Solely (Center Store Supplier of the Year)

Regional winners: Rainforest Distribution (Mid-Atlantic), NAPI (Navajo Agricultural Products Industry)/Navajo Pride Organics (Rocky Mountain), Nana Joes Granola (Northern California), Adams Ranch (Florida), Iggy’s Bread of the World (North Atlantic), Mill-King Market & Creamery (Southwest), Sacred Serve (Midwest), Big Spoon Roasters (South), Island Spring Organics (Pacific Northwest), IWON Organics (Southern Pacific), Bread Alone Bakery (Northeast), The Gluten Free Bakery (United Kingdom)

Special Recognition, awarded to suppliers that go above and beyond in helping Whole Foods grow and drive business as well as inspire and delight customers.

Global winners: Great Range Bison , Mastronardi Produce, Ltd. , Diageo , Pact Apparel , Pastry Star , Kettle Cuisine , Agritalia

Rookie of the Year, presented to new global suppliers that provide products to three or more Whole Foods regions, with strong overall performance and execution.

Global winners: Milk Bar , Greenbar Distillery , Yonges Island Fish Company

Raising the Bar for Quality, awarded to suppliers that help advance Whole Foods standards and take an actionable part in moving the industry forward through such methods as innovative manufacturing or agricultural techniques.

Global winners: LaBelle Patrimoine Heritage Chickens , Alaska Glacier Seafoods , Sun Pacific , Bianco DiNapoli , New Yorker Bagels , MegaFood

Outstanding Innovation, awarded to suppliers leading disruptive innovation at the forefront of industry trends.

Global winner: Primal Kitchen

Supply Chain Support, awarded to suppliers that find creative solutions to logistical challenges and prioritize Whole Foods’ customer demand.

Global winners: Rao’s , Applegate Farms , Emmi Roth

Environmental Stewardship, awarded to suppliers that have established environmentally conscious business methods and models, such as reducing carbon footprint and incorporating eco-friendly packaging.

Global winner: GoMacro

Purpose Driven Empowerment, awarded to brands aligned with Whole Foods’ core value to care for its communities.

Global winners: Bloomia , Subject to Change Wine Co. , Tony’s Chocolonely

Regenerative Agriculture Commitment, awarded to suppliers committed to holistic farming and grazing management practices that improve soil, enhance biodiversity and increase carbon capture.

Global winners: Atkins Ranch , Alexandre Family Farms

Service and Partnership, awarded to key suppliers that support and share Whole Foods business initiatives.

Global winner: Taylor Farms

The first certified organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in the United States, while its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.