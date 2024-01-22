Jewel-Osco to Give 50 Moms Surprise Grocery Deliveries

A contest rolled out by Jewel-Osco and Huggies invites nominations and entries to recognize moms across the grocery banner’s footprint.

Inspired by the achievements of mothers throughout its market area of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, Jewel-Osco and diaper brand Huggies have rolled out the MOMents at Jewel-Osco contest. Aiming to recognize deserving moms and nourish families, the contest will award surprise grocery deliveries valued at more than $500 each, and a chance to win access to a MOMentous Celebration in May.

“We know being a mom is one of the toughest jobs in the world, and families are at the heart of our efforts to nourish communities,” said Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers. “This campaign not only gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growing families throughout Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, but also reminds us that being a mom is a role to celebrate.”

[Read more: "Grocers Prep for Mother’s Day With Meals to Go"]

The contest invites nominations and entries to recognize moms across Jewel-Osco’s footprint. Supported by presenting sponsors Kimberly-Clark (parent company of Huggies) and Kraft, entrants could win surprise grocery deliveries between February and April 2024 featuring food, beverage and essential products found at Jewel-Osco. Contest nominees will also be eligible to win one of 50 tickets to the Jewel-Osco MOMentous Celebration at the Four Seasons Chicago on May 9 – just ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12 – where the moms and their guests will be honored during a special night of entertainment and rejuvenation.

Additionally, Jewel-Osco donated $20,000 to the Junior League of Chicago (JLC) for the nonprofit’s continuing diaper drive. Babies require an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 diapers before they’re potty trained, so JLC began the Bundles for Babies initiative to ensure that moms in need have a steady supply of these items.

“This incredible Jewel-Osco donation provides critical funds to support our Bundles for Babies program, as well as collaborative programs with our partners that address food insecurity and family health-and-wellness initiatives,” noted JLC President Kristin Bernhard. “We look forward to supporting incredible moms across our region with the delivery of MOMentous prizes throughout the campaign.”

Online contest entries will be accepted through Tuesday, Apr. 9 at www.momentsatjewelosco.com.

Founded in 1899, Itasca, Ill.-based grocery and grocery retailer Jewel-Osco has 188 locations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Iowa, and employs 31,000-plus associates. The banner is owned by Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos, which operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.