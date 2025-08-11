Instacart’s Double-Digit Growth Pattern Continues

One Q2 highlight for Instacart was the addition of a new benefit for Costco Executive Members in the U.S.

Instacart, which is nearing a leadership transition at the CEO level, summed up its business footing with the release of its second-quarter financial results. For the three-month period ending June 30, the grocery tech company posted a 17% lift in orders on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, topping the 82.7 million mark and exceeding its previous high reached in the third quarter of 2022.

The numbers revealed other metrics of the company’s ongoing expansion. Q2 was the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth for Instacart, as the company boosted gross transaction value (GTV) by 11% YoY to reach top $9.0 billion. Net income came in at $116 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $262 million.

In a letter to shareholders, Instacart noted that its strategies to accelerate e-grocery adaptation through improved customer experiences is working.

“Our unique scale and advantages allow us to build grocery technologies with partners in ways that competitors simply can’t match, and have us well-positioned to lead as AI transforms how people make decisions and manage their daily lives,” wrote CEO Fidji Simo, who is leaving her role on Aug. 15 to join OpenAI as CEO of applications, and will be succeeded by Instacart business chief Chris Rogers. She will remain involved with the organization as chair of the board.