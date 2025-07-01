Wegmans Continues to Test Smart Carts
This Caper Cart deployment at the Wegmans in Syracuse comes a few months after Instacart expanded the use of the smart carts at Schnuck Markets, Inc. The new carts sent to Schnucks stores in Missouri and Illinois included a new lower tray feature that allows shoppers to easily add heavier, bulkier items.
In other news, Instacart recently shared that it is offering more benefits to its community of Instacart shoppers. The company is introducing an Instacart Shopper Rewards Card powered by Branch, which will include a Mastercard debit card and business bank account created specifically to support shoppers on the platform. In addition, Instacart is updating its Cart Star program that rewards these workers for their efforts, adding higher tiers and changing the way tiers are achieved.
Meanwhile, Wegmans is putting the finishing touches on its latest outpost. The location in Norwalk, Conn., is set to welcome shoppers at 9 a.m. on July 23.
Family-owned Wegmans operates 112 stores along the East Coast. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Most Sustainable Grocers.
A grocery technology company based in San Francisco, Instacart works with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 100,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.