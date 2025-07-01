Wegmans Continues to Test Smart Carts

Instacart’s Caper Carts are rolling into more supermarkets. This week, the grocery tech company announced that its AI-powered smart carts will be an option for shoppers at a Wegmans store in the Syracuse, N.Y., area.

The carts are part of a pilot project with Wegmans, as that regional grocer continues to balance investments in technology with its well-established customer service and product assortment. The regional retailer is also testing AI and smart shopping features in other store locations.

“We are doing Smart Cart Test & Learn Pilots in four stores – Perinton and Pittsford in Rochester, Alberta Drive in Buffalo, and at our Dewitt store in Syracuse – with two different technology providers,” a Wegmans spokesperson confirmed in email to Progressive Grocer. “Smart Shopping Carts is an early-stage technology that we believe could be offered to our customers as an alternative way to shop in our stores in the future. We are limiting the program to these stores as we gather customer feedback to drive improvements. Our goal is to determine if Smart Cart Technology is a fit for the unique shopping assortment offered in our stores and if it meets the shopping needs of our customers."