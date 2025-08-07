HelloFresh Makes Largest-Ever Product Investment

International meal kit company HelloFresh has revealed its largest-ever investment in product innovation to deliver a more tailored, high-quality and health-conscious home cooking experience. Spurred by customer insights and shifting household dynamics, the investment underscores the company’s long-term strategy to bolster customer engagement through greater choice, higher quality standards and improved personalization.

A recent survey by HelloFresh found that nearly nine out of 10 Americans plan to cook at home just as much or even more in the coming year, versus last year. Of those, 85% cited the economy as the largest contributing factor to that trend. HelloFresh’s reinvestment aims to support a comprehensive product innovation plan, including doubling weekly menu options and rolling out greater customization. The intention is to ensure that every meal accords with customers’ individual tastes, dietary goals and lifestyles.

“As consumers navigate their increasingly busy schedules, pursue specific nutritional goals and seek more personalized meal experiences, customer expectations have evolved, and rightfully so,” noted HelloFresh Group President Assaf Ronen. “In response, we’re accelerating innovation across every dimension of our offering – from ingredient sourcing to menu variety and digital user experience. With this launch, our product will change more in the coming months than it has in the last 10 years.”

The $70 million investment over 2025 is made possible through HelloFresh Group’s €300 million (US $350 million) efficiency program, allowing reallocation of capital toward customer-centric initiatives. The strategic funding ensures continued delivery while supporting the company’s wider vision to make mealtime more accessible, enjoyable and in line with modern lifestyles.