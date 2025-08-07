HelloFresh Makes Largest-Ever Product Investment
HelloFresh is employing direct customer feedback to aid its improvements, and is committed to continuous change to meet evolving expectations and diverse demands. The company is creating options to fit each household’s particular needs, with enhancements in quality, variety and personalization. Specific improvements will include the following:
- Increased variety: HelloFresh is introducing more than 100 weekly menu options. The expansion offers a broader selection of global dishes and bold flavors, enabling customers to try new cuisines or try new cooking techniques. Further, in response to customer feedback, HelloFresh is bringing higher-quality proteins and larger portions to its core menu offerings. This includes tripling the amount of seafood such as salmon, shrimp and barramundi; growing chicken portions by 20%; and adding new premium cuts of steak.
- Emphasis on health and wellness: HelloFresh is expanding its selection of diet-specific meal options and customizable preferences. This means adding more Low Calorie (fewer than 650 calories per serving) and Veggie Packed meals while introducing High Protein (more than 30 grams of protein per serving) options. The company is also formulating its recipes to include a bigger variety of fruits and vegetables like delicata squash, asparagus and stone fruit, ensuring that every recipe offers produce for a well-balanced meal.
- Convenience offerings: Each weekly menu will now include more than 25 new Quick & Easy meal options, among them no-prep Heat & Eat meals that are ready in three minutes, one-pan recipes with minimal cleanup, and convenient prep-and-bake dishes.
- Better customization: By leveraging AI and machine learning, HelloFresh offers customers personalized meal recommendations for a more engaging and seamless experience.
“HelloFresh has evolved beyond a traditional meal kit provider to become the go-to dinner solution for today’s busy, modern households,” added Ronen. “By enhancing portion sizes, incorporating premium ingredients and expanding flexible preparation options, we’ve redefined what home cooking can look like. Whether customers are seeking a from-scratch culinary experience or a quick, wholesome meal in minutes, HelloFresh delivers reliable, high-quality solutions that meet their needs and exceed expectations.”
With operations across North America and Europe, Berlin-based HelloFresh SE delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to millions of customers globally. HelloFresh North America is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.