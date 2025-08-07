 Skip to main content

HelloFresh Makes Largest-Ever Product Investment

$70M will fuel major expansion in personalization, variety, ingredient quality and healthy offerings
Spurred by customer insights and shifting household dynamics, HelloFresh's $70 million investment underscores the company’s long-term strategy to bolster customer engagement through greater choice, higher quality standards and improved personalization.

International meal kit company HelloFresh has revealed its largest-ever investment in product innovation to deliver a more tailored, high-quality and health-conscious home cooking experience. Spurred by customer insights and shifting household dynamics, the investment underscores the company’s long-term strategy to bolster customer engagement through greater choice, higher quality standards and improved personalization. 

recent survey by HelloFresh found that nearly nine out of 10 Americans plan to cook at home just as much or even more in the coming year, versus last year. Of those, 85% cited the economy as the largest contributing factor to that trend. HelloFresh’s reinvestment aims to support a comprehensive product innovation plan, including doubling weekly menu options and rolling out greater customization. The intention is to ensure that every meal accords with customers’ individual tastes, dietary goals and lifestyles. 

“As consumers navigate their increasingly busy schedules, pursue specific nutritional goals and seek more personalized meal experiences, customer expectations have evolved, and rightfully so,” noted HelloFresh Group President Assaf Ronen. “In response, we’re accelerating innovation across every dimension of our offering – from ingredient sourcing to menu variety and digital user experience. With this launch, our product will change more in the coming months than it has in the last 10 years.”

The $70 million investment over 2025 is made possible through HelloFresh Group’s €300 million (US $350 million) efficiency program, allowing reallocation of capital toward customer-centric initiatives. The strategic funding ensures continued delivery while supporting the company’s wider vision to make mealtime more accessible, enjoyable and in line with modern lifestyles.

HelloFresh is employing direct customer feedback to aid its improvements, and is committed to continuous change to meet evolving expectations and diverse demands. The company is creating options to fit each household’s particular needs, with enhancements in quality, variety and personalization. Specific improvements will include the following:

  • Increased variety: HelloFresh is introducing more than 100 weekly menu options. The expansion offers a broader selection of global dishes and bold flavors, enabling customers to try new cuisines or try new cooking techniques. Further, in response to customer feedback, HelloFresh is bringing higher-quality proteins and larger portions to its core menu offerings. This includes tripling the amount of seafood such as salmon, shrimp and barramundi; growing chicken portions by 20%; and adding new premium cuts of steak. 
  • Emphasis on health and wellness: HelloFresh is expanding its selection of diet-specific meal options and customizable preferences. This means adding more Low Calorie (fewer than 650 calories per serving) and Veggie Packed meals while introducing High Protein (more than 30 grams of protein per serving) options. The company is also formulating its recipes to include a bigger variety of fruits and vegetables like delicata squash, asparagus and stone fruit, ensuring that every recipe offers produce for a well-balanced meal.
  • Convenience offerings: Each weekly menu will now include more than 25 new Quick & Easy meal options, among them no-prep Heat & Eat meals that are ready in three minutes, one-pan recipes with minimal cleanup, and convenient prep-and-bake dishes.
  • Better customization: By leveraging AI and machine learning, HelloFresh offers customers personalized meal recommendations for a more engaging and seamless experience.  

“HelloFresh has evolved beyond a traditional meal kit provider to become the go-to dinner solution for today’s busy, modern households,” added Ronen. “By enhancing portion sizes, incorporating premium ingredients and expanding flexible preparation options, we’ve redefined what home cooking can look like. Whether customers are seeking a from-scratch culinary experience or a quick, wholesome meal in minutes, HelloFresh delivers reliable, high-quality solutions that meet their needs and exceed expectations.” 

With operations across North America and Europe, Berlin-based HelloFresh SE delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to millions of customers globally. HelloFresh North America is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.

