HelloFresh Digitizes Refrigeration Compliance Across U.S. Facilities

Additionally, the system supports HelloFresh’s sustainability initiatives by enabling accurate tracking of Scope 1 CO 2 emissions against its reduction targets. Facilio’s platform comes preconfigured with Scope 1 emission factors, including AR4, AR5 and 20-year GWP values for every refrigerant type, making emissions reporting seamless and reliable.

“Our focus on staying EPA- and state-ready has enabled us to deliver a platform that offers complete visibility and auditable insights across all sites,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio, which is based in New York City.

“Facilio helped us move from manual spreadsheet-based processes to a modern, centralized platform that delivers visibility, automation and control across our refrigeration compliance workflows,” said Jeffrey Yorzyk, senior director, sustainability at HelloFresh North America. “Its ease of use, built-in regulatory compliance and robust reporting made it the ideal choice. With accurate, real-time data in one place, our teams can now stay ahead of inspections, meet deadlines and ensure seamless coordination across all our facilities.”

With operations across North America and Europe, Berlin-based HelloFresh SE delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to millions of customers globally. HelloFresh North America is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.