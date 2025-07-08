 Skip to main content

HelloFresh Digitizes Refrigeration Compliance Across U.S. Facilities

Facilio’s Connected Refrigeration platform helps meal kit company adhere to proposed EPA regulatory changes
Marian Zboraj
HelloFresh Facility
HelloFresh is partnering with Facilio to digitize and centralize its refrigeration compliance operations across the U.S. facilities.

Meal kit company HelloFresh has partnered with Facilio to modernize and centralize refrigeration compliance operations across its U.S. industrial facilities. The partnership marks a key step in HelloFresh’s ongoing commitment to adhere to proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulatory changes and enhance operational efficiency and sustainability. 

Operating under brands such as Factor, Green Chef and EveryPlate, HelloFresh oversees a network of large-scale distribution and food preparation facilities across the United States. As regulatory requirements in regard to refrigerant management have grown more complex, the company identified an opportunity to enhance consistency, visibility and responsiveness across its compliance processes by deploying Facilio’s Connected Refrigeration module.

Facilio’s Connected Refrigeration module, part of its Connected Retail platform, offers HelloFresh a cloud-based solution, featuring:

  • Centralized refrigeration tracking across all sites for unified visibility and regulatory consistency
  • Automated compliance workflows for leak inspections, repair timelines and reporting deadlines
  • Instant action triggers that eliminate lag between detection and resolution
  • Persona-based dashboards that tailor insights to the right teams — compliance, operations or sustainability
  • Faster event closure through streamlined task execution and logging
  • Future-ready architecture that integrates with internal systems like work order platforms
Additionally, the system supports HelloFresh’s sustainability initiatives by enabling accurate tracking of Scope 1 CO2 emissions against its reduction targets. Facilio’s platform comes preconfigured with Scope 1 emission factors, including AR4, AR5 and 20-year GWP values for every refrigerant type, making emissions reporting seamless and reliable.

“Our focus on staying EPA- and state-ready has enabled us to deliver a platform that offers complete visibility and auditable insights across all sites,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio, which is based in New York City.

“Facilio helped us move from manual spreadsheet-based processes to a modern, centralized platform that delivers visibility, automation and control across our refrigeration compliance workflows,” said Jeffrey Yorzyk, senior director, sustainability at HelloFresh North America. “Its ease of use, built-in regulatory compliance and robust reporting made it the ideal choice. With accurate, real-time data in one place, our teams can now stay ahead of inspections, meet deadlines and ensure seamless coordination across all our facilities.”

With operations across North America and Europe, Berlin-based HelloFresh SE delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to millions of customers globally. HelloFresh North America is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.

