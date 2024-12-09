Labor Department Investigating Alleged Hiring of Migrant Teens at HelloFresh Facility

The Berlin, Germany-headquartered HelloFresh responded to the allegations in a statement shared with Progressive Grocer. "We were deeply troubled to learn of the allegations made against a former temporary staffing agency, Midway Staffing. As soon as we learned of these allegations, we immediately terminated the relationship. We have strict protocols in place to ensure all vendors follow our robust global ethics and compliance policies. We have zero tolerance for any form of child labor, and we have taken action to ensure no minors perform work in or have access to our facilities,” a spokesperson told PG. “Please also note that Midway Staffing was only providing services in a Factor facility, not HelloFresh. And HelloFresh nor Factor directly hired, converted, or otherwise employed the alleged underage workers.”

In October, HelloFresh reported that that it fulfilled 15.69 million orders during the third quarter of its fiscal 2024 year, compared to 16.05 million orders during the prior third quarter. Revenue in the North American market rose 0.9% year-over-year in the third quarter, per the company’s latest financial report. HelloFresh acquired the Batavia, Ill.-based Factor75 meal kit startup in 2020.