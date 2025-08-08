 Skip to main content

Dollar General, Uber Eats Team Up Nationwide

Thousands of discount chain’s locations now offer delivery of food and household staples
Dollar General and pOpshelf customers are now able to order a wide array of affordable essentials, food and trending items to be delivered to their homes via Uber Eats.

Dollar General Corp. (DG) and Uber Technologies Inc. have joined forces to bring more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations to the Uber Eats platform. Starting Aug. 8 and expanding this month, DG and pOpshelf customers can order a wide array of affordable essentials, food and trending items to be delivered to their homes — on-demand or scheduled — through Uber Eats.

“Our customers will enjoy even greater convenience through our Uber Eats partnership, accessing everything from food to essential household items, saving them valuable time and money,” said Dollar General Chief Marketing Officer Tony Rogers. “Providing communities with affordable, fresh and accessible food options delivered right to their front door is aligned with our mission of Serving Others.” 

In honor of the rollout, Uber Eats is offering 40% off Dollar General and pOpshelf orders of $20 or more, up to $10, with the code 40GENERAL. Uber One members pay no delivery fees on eligible orders and receive other exclusive savings. The promo runs through Sept. 30.

“Retailers today are navigating a rapidly changing landscape — consumers expect convenience, speed and accessibility like never before,” noted Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail at San Francisco-based Uber. “Through this partnership Dollar General and Uber Eats are meeting those expectations. We’re proud to help extend Dollar General’s reach into the on-demand economy, and to help retailers like DG serve their customers in more dynamic and flexible ways.” 

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

