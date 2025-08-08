Dollar General, Uber Eats Team Up Nationwide

In honor of the rollout, Uber Eats is offering 40% off Dollar General and pOpshelf orders of $20 or more, up to $10, with the code 40GENERAL. Uber One members pay no delivery fees on eligible orders and receive other exclusive savings. The promo runs through Sept. 30.

“Retailers today are navigating a rapidly changing landscape — consumers expect convenience, speed and accessibility like never before,” noted Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail at San Francisco-based Uber. “Through this partnership Dollar General and Uber Eats are meeting those expectations. We’re proud to help extend Dollar General’s reach into the on-demand economy, and to help retailers like DG serve their customers in more dynamic and flexible ways.”

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.