Weis Markets Reports Sales Gains in Q2

Weis Markets reported sales gains in its second quarter, attributing some of its revenue gain to the shift in the Easter holiday.

For the quarter ending June 28, net sales and other revenue were up 2.8% to $1.22 billion. The Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based regional grocer estimates its net sales, adjusted for the $14 million shift in Easter-related revenue, were up 1.6 %. Second-quarter comparable store sales, excluding fuel, increased 2.3% year-over-year and 2.6% on a two-year stacked basis.

The company's second-quarter net income was $26.53 million, which included $1.1 million in pretax-related party share purchase agreement transaction expenses, compared to $26.26 million in 2024, up 1%.

"Our second-quarter 2025 results, adjusted for the financial impact of the year-over-year Easter holiday shift and related party share purchase agreement transaction, are in line with our expectations during a time of continuing market changes and macroeconomic uncertainty," said Jonathan H. Weis, chairman, president and CEO of Weis Markets.

"We continue to make significant price investments in a market impacted by cautious customer spending," he continued. "During the quarter, we opened a new store in a growing part of Maryland's Frederick County, and we expect to open a new store in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, later this summer."

Year-to-date net sales and other revenue totaled $2.42 billion for the 26-week period ending June 28, compared to $2.37 billion for the same period in 2024, up 2.1%. Year-to-date comparable store sales, excluding fuel, increased 1.7% year over year and 3.5% on a two-year stacked basis.

The company's year-to-date net income totaled $47 million, which included $1.1 million in pretax-related party share purchase agreement transaction expenses, compared to $49.42 million in 2024, down 4.9%.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.