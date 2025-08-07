Ingles Markets Sees Decline in Q3 Sales

Meanwhile, for the nine months ended June 28, 2025, net sales totaled $3.97 billion for the company, down from $4.24 billion during the same period last year.

Gross profit also experienced a decline. For the past nine fiscal months, gross profit totaled $939.4 million, or 23.7% of sales. Ingles reported last that its gross profit for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, totaled $1.0 billion, or 23.6% of sales.

Operating and administrative expenses totaled $860.0 million, as compared with last year's $860.8 million.

Interest expenses came in at $14.7 million. Last year, during same time period, they were $16.7 million.

Total debt as of June 28, 2025, was $518.0 million, compared with $535.9 million as of June 29, 2024.

Net income totaled $57.9 million for the nine months of fiscal 2025, compared with last year’s $107.0 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $3.11 and $3.05, respectively. Last year it was $5.76 and $5.63, respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $2.83 for the nine months of FY2025, as compared with $5.23 for the nine months of FY2024.

Capital expenditures for the entire fiscal year 2025 are expected to be approximately $120 million to $160 million.

As of June 28, Ingles had outstanding only a single letter of credit, in the amount of $500,000, under its $150.0 million line of credit and otherwise had no borrowings outstanding thereunder. According to the company, its financial resources, including its line of credit and other internal and external sources of funds, will be sufficient to meet planned capital expenditures, debt service and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Storm Damage

Ingles Markets is still dealing with Hurricane Helene's aftermath. On Sept. 27, 2024, the storm severely damaged western North Carolina, including the area where the company’s Asheville headquarters is located, resulting in catastrophic flooding that caused power, communication and water outages, along with major road closures.

The company estimated that approximately $55 million to $65 million of revenue was lost during the three-week period immediately following the storm, due to road and power outages that prevented some stores from opening or maintaining normal store hours, as well as due to electronic payment disruptions.

Three of the four Ingles stores temporarily closed due to damage remain closed:

120 Carbon City Road, Morganton, N.C. 28655: Store #120

2299 US 70 Highway, Swannanoa, N.C. 28778: Store #34

125 Greenwood Road, Spruce Pine, N.C. 28777 - Store #33

The reopening of the Ingles grocery store in Morganton is still up in the air. It was supposed to reopen this year, but officials said construction for the store stopped while they updated drawings. A new reopening day is unknown, according to the Morganton Herald.

Reports indicate that Ingles plans to build a new store in Swannanoa, near the old supermarket.

According to Ingles’ website, all three locations are expected to reopen at various times in late 2025 or in 2026.

Ingles operates 197 supermarkets in six southeastern states. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the company runs neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. It also owns a fluid-dairy facility that supplies its supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. Ingles is No. 56 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.