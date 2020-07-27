Impossible Burger now at Trader Joe’s

Impossible Foods’ flagship product, the Impossible Burger, is now available at Trader Joe’s locations across the United States, as the Redwood City, California-based alternative-meat company continues its acceleration in retail outlets this year.

Since the beginning of the year, when the Impossible Burger was available in only 150 grocery stores in Southern California and the East Coast, the supermarket footprint of the Impossible Burger has grown more than 40-fold, according to the company. The product can now be purchased in more than 5,000 grocery stores, among them Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Gelson’s (the first banner to carry the item), H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Wegmans.

Impossible Foods has also recently launched a direct-to consumer website, and its meatless products are also offered in restaurants and in meal-kit menus.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, California-based Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.