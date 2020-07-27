Press enter to search
Close search

Impossible Burger Now at Trader Joe’s

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Impossible Burger Now at Trader Joe’s

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 07/27/2020
Impossible Burger now at Trader Joe’s
The impossible Burger is now available at more than 5,000 grocery stores, including Trader Joe's locations nationwide.

Impossible Foods’ flagship product, the Impossible Burger, is now available at Trader Joe’s locations across the United States, as the Redwood City, California-based alternative-meat company continues its acceleration in retail outlets this year.

Since the beginning of the year, when the Impossible Burger was available in only 150 grocery stores in Southern California and the East Coast, the supermarket footprint of the Impossible Burger has grown more than 40-fold, according to the company. The product can now be purchased in more than 5,000 grocery stores, among them Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Gelson’s (the first banner to carry the item), H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Wegmans.

Impossible Foods has also recently launched a direct-to consumer website, and its meatless products are also offered in restaurants and in meal-kit menus.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, California-based Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

Trader Joe’s Brews Up Cookie Butter Beer

Trader Joe’s Brews Up Cookie Butter Beer

Private-label dessert beers in the pipeline for fall

The plant-based food is sold at more than 1,700 retailers

Impossible Burger Comes to Kroger

The plant-based food parent company also selling cookbook

Impossible Foods Hits 1,000 Supermarket Shelves

Impossible Burger Hits 1,000 Supermarket Shelves

Rolling out in 777 Albertsons banners in California, Nevada and Illinois

Plant-based alternative meats join with a meal-kit provider

Home Chef Teams Up with Impossible Burger

Plant-based alternative meats join with meal-kit provider

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Impossible Foods Lands New Restaurant Deal
Food Retailers
Impossible Foods Lands New Foodservice Deal
Meat / Seafood
Gelson’s 1st Grocer to Offer Impossible Burger