Press enter to search
Close search

How Will Thanksgiving Play Out for Food Retailers?

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

How Will Thanksgiving Play Out for Food Retailers?

By Thad Rueter - 11/20/2020
How Will Thanksgiving Play Out for Food Retailers?
The Fresh Market will offer five options of complete, ready-to-heat holiday meals — products designed to meet pandemic demand.

Nearly half of U.S. consumers, or 47.6%, plan to bypass their traditional Thanksgiving celebrations this year, according to Nielsen — data that reflects not only the challenges of this pandemic year, but opportunities for food retailers.

Nielsen also found that 70% of those consumers are planning a Thanksgiving gathering with fewer than six people. That compares to 48% last year. Indeed, food retailers such as FreshDirect are gearing up to meet changing consumer needs amid a pandemic-affected holiday season.

Nielsen said that the majority of meat categories are seeing strong growth in this year’s run up to the Thanksgiving holiday — but that doesn’t mean turkey is coming out on top.

For the four-week period ending Nov. 7 whole turkey’s 12.5% year-over-year sales growth is less than that of beef steaks (up 26.9%), meat alternatives (up 63%) and Cornish hens (up 21.4%), though greater than that of chicken (down 11.6%) and ham (down 1.4%).

As well in the month of October, U.S. consumers paid 3.7% more than they did last year for popular seasonal items correlated with Thanksgiving.

“Americans may be polarized on how they’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving this year, but what will remain consistent is their strong preference for products promoting health and hygiene,” said Nikhil Sharma, Nielsen’s VP of North America Consumer Analytics. “With 75% of respondents from Nielsen’s Summer Shopper Survey placing health concerns as a top priority and 49% taking more measures to maintain health, retailers need to keep these common concerns in mind when considering their assortments as consumers gear up to celebrate the holidays and accelerate these behaviors even further.”

Consumers this year have access to lower-priced Thanksgiving items from multiple food retailers, along with creative promotions — with some grocers, such as Aldi, going a step further. Aldi is giving every employee two $30 gift cards, each covering the cost of a Thanksgiving meal from its stores. Associates can use the gift cards on themselves or pass one or both along to a needy person. With about 25,000 employees, this represents an investment of approximately $1.5 million. Meanwhile, Food Lion is among the food retailers stepping up holiday charity efforts as the pandemic surges.

Also Worth Reading

Cardenas Markets Debuts Fully Prepared Holiday Dinners

Cardenas Markets Debuts Fully Prepared Holiday Dinners

5 options available ready to heat or already heated

FreshDirect Prepping for Smaller Thanksgiving Gatherings

FreshDirect Prepping for Smaller Thanksgiving Gatherings

E-grocer tailors offerings to meet consumers’ pandemic needs

Fresh Midwest Serving Up Thanksgiving Dinners Wildfire

Fresh Midwest Serving Up Thanksgiving Dinners

Fresh food and meal delivery service expands throughout Chicagoland area

Americans Still Want Their Turkeys NCSolutions

Americans Still Want Their Turkeys

Fewer people are planning large Thanksgiving gatherings, but consider holiday equally important

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Even so, Frito-Lay finds consumers keeping some snacking habits
Supply Chain
Snacks Shift Toward the ‘New Normal’
Home Chef Uses Streaming To Win Over Consumers NBC Peacock
E-Commerce
Home Chef Uses Streaming to Win Over Consumers