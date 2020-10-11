Fresh Midwest Serving Up Thanksgiving Dinners

Newly launched online fresh food and meal delivery service Fresh Midwest has rolled out Thanksgiving dinners from Wildfire, a Lettuce Entertain You restaurant. Customers can place their orders now through Tuesday, Nov. 24 on the Fresh Midwest website, the App Store and Google Play. Supplies are limited.

“We are thrilled to bring the quality and preparation of the Wildfire kitchen to Fresh Midwest’s holiday dinner offerings,” said Joe Decker, executive chef and partner at Chicago-based Wildfire.

Three complete holiday dinner options from Wildfire are available: the Holiday Turkey Dinner ($149.99) serving up to 16 people, and consisting of a slow roasted all-natural full turkey from Plainville Farms, buttery mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, French green beans, homemade gravy, orange cranberry sauce, and freshly baked spiced pumpkin pie; the Holiday Turkey Breast ($99.99) serving up to eight people, an all-white breast meat from Plainville Farms; and the Nueske Spiral Ham Dinner ($129.99) serving up to 12 people, and offering a savory honey-glazed ham smoked over sweet applewood embers, paired with macaroni and cheese, roasted vegetables, mashed sweet potatoes with fresh ginger, scalloped apples, and chocolate cream pie.

Thanksgiving sides and desserts can also be ordered a la carte, among them cauliflower mash, butternut and potato gratin, creamed spinach, Door County cherry pie, apple streusel pie, key lime pie, pecan pie, triple-layer chocolate cake and chocolate flourless cake.

The items are available for immediate delivery through Wednesday, Nov. 25. Prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen, the holiday meals come with heating instructions for customers to have a restaurant experience at home.

Further, citing popular demand, Fresh Midwest, based in both Chicago and Kenosha, Wisconsin, has expanded its delivery throughout the Chicagoland area.

Launched late last month by twin brothers Patrick and Mike Fitzgerald, Fresh Midwest provides locally grown produce, pre-cut fruits and vegetables, prepared salads, restaurant-quality meats and seafood, chef-inspired meal kits, and timing-saving meal solutions.