FreshDirect Prepping for Smaller Thanksgiving Gatherings

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 10/28/2020
FreshDirect’s most popular side dishes are available in small and large sizes to feed any number of guests.

With a recent FreshDirect customer survey showing that for those who usually host celebrations, attendance will be 55% smaller, the e-grocer is gearing up to meet changing consumer needs amid a pandemic-affected holiday season.

The online grocer will again be offering chef-prepared Thanksgiving meals, available for advance order starting Thursday, Nov. 5 for delivery from Saturday, Nov. 21 through Thursday, Nov. 26, but is providing the following options to accommodate those planning more modest gatherings:

  • Three sizes of Thanksgiving meal bundles
  • Smaller turkeys
  • Smaller cuts and “oven-ready” marinated options of fresh turkey breasts, tenderloins and bone-in breasts
  • Whole chickens, another smaller and easier option for a scaled-down Thanksgiving

Additionally, FreshDirect’s most popular sides – Family Sized Macaroni and Cheese, Green Beans with Roasted Garlic, Almost Perfect Mashed Potatoes, and Thaw & Serve Pumpkin Pie, are available in small and large sizes to feed any number of guests.

Bronx, New York-based FreshDirect delivers directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia.

