The Fresh Market Expands Thanksgiving Takeout Options

The Fresh Market is anticipating shoppers' uncertain Thanksgiving plans by offering a larger variety of holiday meal and party platter offerings.

The regional grocer said that more than half of its shoppers (53%) indicated in a recent survey that they'll do more cooking this holiday season than last year and host smaller gatherings. The majority of those surveyed -- 70% -- said they plan to host between two and eight people.

As a result, The Fresh Market will be offering five options of complete, ready-to-heat holiday meals that range in size to accommodate gatherings of all sizes, as well as some unique non-turkey offerings for smaller gatherings. New this year is the Ultimate Holiday Meal and the Essential Ham Meal.

"The Fresh Market has become a go-to destination for restaurant-quality meals, particularly during this unprecedented time,” said Dan Portnoy, chief merchandising officer at The Fresh Market. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a range of ready-to-heat holiday meals and party platters to make their celebrations extraordinary and fit gatherings of all socially distanced sizes.”

Here's what's included with each meal offering:

Ultimate Holiday Meal: serves 12 to 14 guests ($159.99, approximately $11.43 per person) and includes a 10- to 12-pound fully cooked turkey, a 3.5-pound boneless sliced ham, 4 pounds of Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 3 pounds of Traditional Herb Stuffing, 30 ounce of Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 2 pounds of Corn Souffle, 2 pounds of Green Bean Medley, 16 ounces of Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, 24 Golden Dinner Rolls and a Colonial Apple Pie.

Traditional Holiday Meal : serves eight to 10 guests ($79.99, approximately $8 per person) and includes a 10- to 12-pound fully cooked turkey, 30 ounces of Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 3 pounds of Traditional Herb Stuffing, 3 pounds of Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 16 ounces of Cranberry Relish with Walnuts and 12 Golden Dinner Rolls.

Essential Holiday Meal: serves three to five guests ($59.99, approximately $12 per person) and includes a 2.5-pound fully cooked turkey breast, 30 ounces of Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 2 pounds of Traditional Herb Stuffing, 2 pounds of Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 1 pound of Green Bean Medley, and 8 ounces of Cranberry Relish with Walnuts.

Holiday Ham Meal: serves eight to 10 guests ($89.99, approximately $9 per person) and includes a 9-pound Spiral Sliced Honey Ham, 2.5 pounds of White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, 2.5 pounds of Green Bean Medley, 2.5 pounds of Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, 16 ounces of Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, and 12 Golden Dinner Rolls.

Essential Ham Meal: serves three to five guests ($59.99, approximately $12 per person) and includes a 3.5-pound Boneless Sliced Ham, 1.5 pounds of White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, 1.5 pounds of Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, 1.5 pounds of Green Bean Medley, and 8 ounces Cranberry Relish with Walnuts.

The complete holiday meals can be ordered online now through Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. EST, and then picked up in-store or via curbside service on Nov. 23 - 26. Guests can also order their meals à la carte in case they prefer a standing rib roast or beef tenderloin to turkey, or want to mix and match side dishes.

In addition to classic holiday entrées, The Fresh Market has a few unique offerings for those having a smaller gathering or looking to try something new this year:

Turducken: handmade in-store and consists of a boneless duck breast stuffed inside a boneless chicken breast stuffed inside a boneless turkey breast. It's packed with garlic-and-herb dressing and Andouille sausage.

Holiday Turkey Pie: contains all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods in one dish. combining layers of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberries in a flaky crust.

Turkey Roulade: features a flavorful apple stuffing and is suitable for those who don't want to roast a whole turkey this year.

As well as the ready-to-heat holiday meals, The Fresh Market has more than 50 made-in-store party platters to help simplify small gatherings or make Thanksgiving breakfast a little easier. Guests can choose from a variety of platters, including artisan cheese plates, continental breakfast, flavorful salads, fresh shrimp cocktail or oysters, and even international fare like the Mediterranean-inspired Falafel Pita platter.

Signature items and perennial best-selling platters include fruit and crudité, as well as Roasted Chicken Salad on freshly baked croissants; Take & Bake Brie (available in Apricot Almond, Raspberry Almond and Strawberry Walnut); Roasted Buffalo Chicken Dip in a sourdough boule; fresh fruit tart; and gourmet cakes exclusive to The Fresh Market, like the Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake.

Customers can order platters online before 2 p.m. to pick up their platters the following day, or order in-store.

Over the past six months, the specialty grocer said that it has has elevated its restaurant-quality meals.

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of