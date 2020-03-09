Press enter to search
Close search

The Fresh Market Has a New CFO

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

The Fresh Market Has a New CFO

By Thad Rueter - 09/03/2020
The Fresh Market Has a New CFO
Jim Heaney, The Fresh Market's new CFO, has more than 30 years of experience in finance leadership.

The Fresh Market has hired Jim Heaney as the food retailer’s new CFO. He replaces Oded Shein, who resigned from that job after two years.

Heaney has more than 30 years of experience in finance leadership at such companies as Disney Cruise Line, Sea World Entertainment Inc. and Carnival Cruise Line. 

Most recently, Heaney worked for five years as CFO of Carnival Cruise Line, the world's largest cruise line. Prior to that, Heaney spent three years as CFO at Sea World Entertainment, overseeing the company's financial organization. Heaney also worked for 17 years at Disney, where he played a key leadership role in launching and growing Disney's cruise business. 

He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration at Texas Tech University, and later received a master's in business administration from the University of Florida.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am very excited to welcome Jim to The Fresh Market team," said CEO Jason Potter. "Jim has an exceptional track record in hospitality and finance, and is a proven executive with significant experience in operational turnarounds and private equity-held businesses.”

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

The Fresh Market Names SVP Store Ops

Brian Johnson previously worked for BGC

IRI Hires Jeremy Allen as President of Market and Shopper Intelligence

Allen comes from NPD, where he managed its Checkout business

Target Hires New Marketing SVP

Maurice Cooper will help shape retailer’s holiday efforts

The Fresh Market Rolls Out Ultimate Dinner Meals

The Fresh Market Rolls Out Ultimate Dinner Meals

Line kicks off with steakhouse-inspired offering

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers Can Earn Grants for Healthy Food Access
Coronavirus
Food Retailers Can Earn Grants for Healthy Food Access
Outstanding Independents
Bakery: Geissler’s Supermarkets, East Windsor, Conn.