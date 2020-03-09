The Fresh Market Has a New CFO

The Fresh Market has hired Jim Heaney as the food retailer’s new CFO. He replaces Oded Shein, who resigned from that job after two years.

Heaney has more than 30 years of experience in finance leadership at such companies as Disney Cruise Line, Sea World Entertainment Inc. and Carnival Cruise Line.

Most recently, Heaney worked for five years as CFO of Carnival Cruise Line, the world's largest cruise line. Prior to that, Heaney spent three years as CFO at Sea World Entertainment, overseeing the company's financial organization. Heaney also worked for 17 years at Disney, where he played a key leadership role in launching and growing Disney's cruise business.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration at Texas Tech University, and later received a master's in business administration from the University of Florida.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am very excited to welcome Jim to The Fresh Market team," said CEO Jason Potter. "Jim has an exceptional track record in hospitality and finance, and is a proven executive with significant experience in operational turnarounds and private equity-held businesses.”

Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America