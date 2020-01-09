IRI Hires Jeremy Allen as President of Market and Shopper Intelligence

IRI has appointed Jeremy Allen as president of Market and Shopper Intelligence (MSI), effective Sept. 1.

Allen, who comes from consumer analytics company NPD, will report directly to IRI President and CEO Andrew Appel and lead IRI’s MSI team, which supports IRI clients in drawing impactful and actionable insights and recommendations based on IRI’s industry-leading big data, analytics and IRI Liquid Data technology platform. He will be responsible for leading and further enhancing the company’s consumer-oriented intelligence solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to our team, especially at such a critical time,” Appel said. “His significant executive experience managing people and developing consumer-focused, analytics-driven capabilities that enable growth for CPG companies will prove invaluable as businesses continue to rely on IRI to help them adapt to rapidly shifting consumer shopping habits.”

“I am very excited to be joining IRI, a proven leader in delivering solutions that help clients understand their customer base and capitalize on market opportunities,” Allen said. “I look forward to working closely with Andrew and the rest of IRI’s leadership team as we continue to help companies navigate through the pandemic and emerge from it smarter and closer to their customers than ever before.”

At NPD, Allen he served as general manager and group president of NPD’s Checkout business. He joined NPD in 2015 as the group president of Product after spending five years at Nielsen in multiple leadership roles, including executive vice president of Nielsen’s Marketing Effectiveness Business Unit. Before joining Nielsen, Allen worked at McKinsey & Company for 13 years, becoming a partner in the firm’s Consumer Packaged Goods practice in 2005.

Allen graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Morehouse College and holds an MBA from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration.