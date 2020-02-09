Target Hires New Marketing SVP

Target has hired Maurice Cooper as its SVP of marketing, effective Sept. 14.

He will report to Rick Gomez, Target’s EVP and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer.

In his new role, Cooper will oversee Target’s marketing campaigns, creating plans that are guest-centric, culturally relevant and inclusive to fuel consumer affinity for the company's brand and grow its business. He will lead the strategy and execution of brand, category and promotions marketing across paid, owned and shared media, while also overseeing key campaigns such as holiday efforts.

“Maurice has an incredible passion and curiosity for understanding the consumer, their mindset and their shifting preferences,” said Gomez. “His extensive experience and leadership will make him a great addition to our marketing team as we continue to evolve Target’s marketing to be even more closely connected to our guests.”

Cooper brings significant experience and success as a strategic and innovative marketing leader, having previously been EVP and chief growth and experience Officer at Garland, Texas-based Wingstop Restaurants, the fast-growing fast-casual chain known for its chicken wings. In addition, Cooper has had executive brand-marketing roles at Intercontinental Hotels Group and The Coca-Cola Co. Most recently, he founded and led Forward Vision Strategies, a marketing consulting firm.

“Having been a longtime fan of this iconic brand, it’s so inspiring to see Target’s transformation and leadership in retail, along with its impressive growth and continued commitment to better serve its guests,” said Cooper. “I’m thrilled to join the team and am eager to help Target’s marketing bring even more joy and inspiration to all guests.”

Target operates more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com. The Minneapolis-based company is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.