Aldi Helps Shoppers Save on Thanksgiving Dinner

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 11/12/2020
This year, Aldi shoppers can buy all of the items necessary for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for under $30.

Aldi is touting its low prices for classic Thanksgiving meal components, which can be purchased at tis stores this year for less than $30, even lower than what buying the items at the deep-discount retailer cost in 2019.

“Customers expect unbeatable prices at Aldi, and the holidays are no exception,” said Aldi U.S. President and CEO Jason Hart. “While nearly every aspect of our lives is rapidly changing, we promise to continue to do everything in our power to keep prices down. We’re proud to provide shoppers everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal from Aldi for less than $30.”

The grocer based its assessment on the items and quantities included in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey for dinner for up to 10 with a 12-pound Butterball turkey, as well as additional miscellaneous items, such as coffee, butter, flour, sugar and eggs, not included in the survey.

Additionally, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Aldi is giving every employee two $30 gift cards, each covering the cost of a Thanksgiving meal from its stores. Associates can use the gift cards on themselves or pass one or both along to a needy person. With about 25,000 employees, this represents an investment of approximately $1.5 million.

“It's our honor to offer each of our employees a Thanksgiving meal on us,” noted Hart of the first-time gift to associates. “And with so many people in our communities facing difficult times, we felt it was important to give our employees a way to pay it forward to someone in their life who could use it.”

With more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

