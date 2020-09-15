Aldi Releases Shoppers' Favorite Products of 2020

Aldi is sharing the results of its second annual Fan Favorites survey, and perhaps unsurprisingly, people love pizza. The retailer’s Mama Cozzi’s Take & Bake Deli Pizza was the overall favorite product, earning 55,000 votes from the 177,000 surveyed shoppers and winning in the easy meal category.

"The incredible response to our second Fan Favorites survey reinforces how much our customers love Aldi-exclusive items," said Joan Kavanaugh, vice president of national buying for Aldi. “Aldi is known for its commitment to high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices, but it's our loyal fans who truly define us. They are passionate about their most-loved products and share that excitement within their communities and with us.”

Also high on shoppers’ radars was the Happy Farms String Cheese, which won 58,000 votes and was tops in the kids category. Many of the winners repeated their gold-medal status, including Earth Grown Veggie Burgers, Little Journey Baby Wipes, Winking Owl Wine and Specially Selected Brioche Buns. This year’s survey added such new categories as fall and winter seasonal items and “better than the brand.”

"This survey creates another opportunity to hear directly what our consumers want and need most," Kavanaugh continued. "As a result, we've added extra refrigerated space in stores and expanded our product offerings to include a broader selection of meats and seafood, fresh produce and better-for-you options. It is exciting to see several newer items ranked the highest among Fan Favorites.”

The 2020 Fan Favorites winners by category are (asterisk denotes repeat winner):

Overall: Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza

Baby or toddler: Little Journey Thick & Quilted Baby Wipes Bundle*

Better than brand: L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Bread or baked good: Specially Selected Brioche Buns*

Breakfast: Specially Selected 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Cheese: Emporium Selection Crumbles

Dairy or dairy-free: Friendly Farms Organic Unsweetened Almondmilk*

Deli: Appleton Farms Center Cut Bacon*

Easy meal: Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza*

Fall seasonal: Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

Fresh meat: Appleton Farms Spiral Sliced Double Glazed Brown Sugar Ham

Gluten-free: Savoritz Parmesan Crisps

Kids: Happy Farms String Cheese*

Pantry staple: Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning

Produce: Avocados

Seafood: Fremont Fish Market Medium EZ Peel Raw Shrimp*

Snack: Clancy's Kettle Chips

Sweet treat or dessert: Benton's Cookies

Vegetarian or vegan: Earth Grown Veggie Burgers*

Wine or beer: Winking Owl Wine*

Winter seasonal: Specially Selected Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles

Based in Batavia, Illinois, Aldi U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.