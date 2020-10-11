Whole Foods Insures Successful Holiday Meal

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance have debuted the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, which the companies are touting as the first-ever “insurance” for the iconic main dish of the Thanksgiving meal. The plan offers a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card in case of a turkey cooking fail.

“As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” explained Theo Weening, Whole Foods’ VP of meat and poultry. “We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation.”

To qualify for the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, shoppers must buy and obtain their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22. If the turkey turns out overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or otherwise underwhelming, covered customers can go online to get full details on how to submit a claim for a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card, limited to the first 1,000 claims, starting Nov. 26.

As of Nov. 11, Whole Foods Market is offering Whole Foods Market brand uncooked organic and classic turkeys for $3.49 per pound and $2.49 per pound, respectively. Prime members will save even more on Whole Foods Market uncooked turkeys -- $2.99 per pound for organic and $1.99 per pound for classic -- bought between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22, while supplies last.

Additionally, shoppers can reserve all of their Thanksgiving catering needs in advance, including turkeys, online. Prime members can get free two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods in more than 2,000 cities and towns across 90 major metropolitan areas, and free one-hour pickup from Whole Foods at all U.S. locations.

Owned by Seattle-based Amazon, No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Whole Foods, based in Austin, Texas, is No. 24 on the list.