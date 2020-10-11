Press enter to search
Close search

Whole Foods Insures Successful Holiday Meal

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Whole Foods Insures Successful Holiday Meal

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 11/10/2020
Whole Foods Insures Successful Holiday Meal Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan Progressive
Under the only slightly tongue-in-cheek Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan offered with Progressive Insurance, Whole Foods shoppers can submit a claim for a $35 gift card if their turkeys don't turn out well.

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance have debuted the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, which the companies are touting as the first-ever “insurance” for the iconic main dish of the Thanksgiving meal. The plan offers a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card in case of a turkey cooking fail.

“As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” explained Theo Weening, Whole Foods’ VP of meat and poultry. “We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation.”

To qualify for the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, shoppers must buy and obtain their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22. If the turkey turns out overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or otherwise underwhelming, covered customers can go online to get full details on how to submit a claim for a $35 Whole Foods Market gift card, limited to the first 1,000 claims, starting Nov. 26.

As of Nov. 11, Whole Foods Market is offering Whole Foods Market brand uncooked organic and classic turkeys for $3.49 per pound and $2.49 per pound, respectively. Prime members will save even more on Whole Foods Market uncooked turkeys -- $2.99 per pound for organic and $1.99 per pound for classic -- bought between Nov. 11 and Nov. 22, while supplies last.

Additionally, shoppers can reserve all of their Thanksgiving catering needs in advance, including turkeys, online. Prime members can get free two-hour grocery delivery from Whole Foods in more than 2,000 cities and towns across 90 major metropolitan areas, and free one-hour pickup from Whole Foods at all U.S. locations. 

Owned by Seattle-based Amazon, No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Whole Foods, based in Austin, Texas, is No. 24 on the list.

Also Worth Reading

Whole Foods Launching One-Hour Pickup Nationwide

Whole Foods Launching One-Hour Pickup Nationwide

Free on orders of $35 or more

Fresh Midwest Serving Up Thanksgiving Dinners Wildfire

Fresh Midwest Serving Up Thanksgiving Dinners

Fresh food and meal delivery service expands throughout Chicagoland area

Americans Still Want Their Turkeys NCSolutions

Americans Still Want Their Turkeys

Fewer people are planning large Thanksgiving gatherings, but consider holiday equally important

FreshDirect Prepping for Smaller Thanksgiving Gatherings

FreshDirect Prepping for Smaller Thanksgiving Gatherings

E-grocer tailors offerings to meet consumers’ pandemic needs

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers
Amazon, Whole Foods Slash Prices, Expand Prime Benefits
Sprouts Rolls Out Holiday Offerings, Pre-ordering Cat Cora
Deli / Prepared Foods
Sprouts Rolls Out Holiday Offerings, Pre-Ordering