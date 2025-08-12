Heritage Grocers Adds Predictive Analytics to Fresh Prepared Food Strategy

By transitioning from experience-based methods to a data-driven production-planning system, Heritage Grocers Group aims to improve product availability, optimize labor and better serve its customers.

Hispanic and ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has revealed a strategic transformation in how it plans and produces fresh prepared foods. By transitioning from experience-based methods to a data-driven production-planning system, the grocer aims to improve product availability, optimize labor and better serve its customers.

“Leveraging predictive analytics, this system will enhance market demand fulfillment and boost sales through optimized product availability and superior customer experience,” said Prabash Coswatte, COO of HGG.

The decision to change up its production strategy is backed by the insight that multicultural families are behind America’s fresh prepared food revolution. According to the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA), 76% of Hispanic, 70% of Asian American and 69% of African American shoppers buy prepared foods at grocery stores, versus just 59% of white/Caucasian shoppers. This trend is driven by a desire for quick, high-quality meals that reflect cultural traditions and suit the needs of larger families. Multicultural consumers are also fueling the mainstream adoption of global flavors, according to Nielsen.

“Fresh prepared isn’t just about convenience anymore — it’s about cultural connection,” added Coswatte. “From carnitas and caldo to pan dulce and pozole, our customers are asking for ready-made meals that feel like home. This new system ensures we meet that demand, store by store, hour by hour.”