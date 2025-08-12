Heritage Grocers Adds Predictive Analytics to Fresh Prepared Food Strategy
“We believe the future of retail excellence lies in the power of AI and a single, unified operations platform,” noted Mike Sanders, CEO of Austin, Texas-based Upshop, a provider of AI-powered retail operations software and the technology partner behind HGG’s transformation. “By streamlining forecasting, labor, and production into one intelligent system, we’re helping retailers like Heritage Grocers Group move from good to great — maximizing efficiency, minimizing waste and, most importantly, delivering a better experience for every shopper, every day.”
According to Upshop, the new system delivers the following:
- Higher Sales: By improving freshness and minimizing stockouts, HGG ensures that customers can find what they need — when they need it.
- Smarter Demand and Team Planning: Forecasting tools align staffing with actual demand, particularly in the service meat and deli departments.
- Efficiency Gains: Batch processing for cutting and wrapping reduces prep time and enables employees to focus on customer-facing roles.
- Improved Service: Shorter wait times and more consistent product availability enhance the in-store experience.
- Workforce Optimization: Scheduling is customized to each store’s unique production rhythm, improving labor management and employee satisfaction.
Ontario, Calif-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.