Heritage Grocers Adds Tech Program for Healthy Food Access

Retailer partners with NationsBenefits to offer prepaid card that validates better-for-you purchases
Lynn Petrak
Cardenas Markets
Customers at HGG banners who are members of NationsBenefits plan can use prepaid cards to buy healthy foods and OTC wellness products.

To help shoppers access fresh, healthy and affordable foods and wellness products, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is teaming up with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions. Plan members can now use their NationsBenefits Benefits prepaid Mastercard at HGG banners including Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

The fintech-driven platform is embedded directly into the stores' checkout systems. At checkout, the system immediately validates benefit eligibility for nutrient-rich products such as whole grains, fresh eggs, vitamins, or over-the-counter medications. Through this food-as-medicine feature, shoppers are incentivized to choose healthy products, while grocery operators and health plans can use purchase data to understand local needs and preferences. 

“Heritage Grocers Group is committed to nourishing the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Adam Salgado, president and executive director of the HGG Foundation. “Partnering with NationsBenefits allows us to extend our mission by integrating health-focused benefits directly at our stores to ensure every family has access to the foods and wellness products they need to thrive.”

Michael Parker, co-CEO of NationsBenefits, said that the partnership reflects the ways that grocers and health providers are working to meet shopper needs. “Independent grocers play a vital role in the health and vitality of local communities,” he said. “By integrating Heritage into our expansive retail network, we’re enabling families to redeem their supplemental benefits on fresh, locally sourced foods and essential wellness products.”

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

