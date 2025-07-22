Heritage Grocers Adds Tech Program for Healthy Food Access
Michael Parker, co-CEO of NationsBenefits, said that the partnership reflects the ways that grocers and health providers are working to meet shopper needs. “Independent grocers play a vital role in the health and vitality of local communities,” he said. “By integrating Heritage into our expansive retail network, we’re enabling families to redeem their supplemental benefits on fresh, locally sourced foods and essential wellness products.”
Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.