Heritage Grocers Adds Tech Program for Healthy Food Access

To help shoppers access fresh, healthy and affordable foods and wellness products, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is teaming up with NationsBenefits, a provider of supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions. Plan members can now use their NationsBenefits Benefits prepaid Mastercard at HGG banners including Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

The fintech-driven platform is embedded directly into the stores' checkout systems. At checkout, the system immediately validates benefit eligibility for nutrient-rich products such as whole grains, fresh eggs, vitamins, or over-the-counter medications. Through this food-as-medicine feature, shoppers are incentivized to choose healthy products, while grocery operators and health plans can use purchase data to understand local needs and preferences.

“Heritage Grocers Group is committed to nourishing the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Adam Salgado, president and executive director of the HGG Foundation. “Partnering with NationsBenefits allows us to extend our mission by integrating health-focused benefits directly at our stores to ensure every family has access to the foods and wellness products they need to thrive.”