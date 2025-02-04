 Skip to main content

Harris Teeter Reaches Milestone in Community Impact

Grocer gave back $6M+ to community last year via donations, fundraising, roundup campaigns and vendor support
Marian Zboraj
Harris Teeter Community
Harris Teeter is dedicated to fighting food insecurity through monetary and food donations, roundup campaigns and volunteer events.

Harris Teeter has revealed that its 2024 community giving efforts gleaned more than $6.5 million in monetary donations, 1,300 associate volunteer hours and 5.3 million meals donated to those in need. 

“At Harris Teeter, we embrace the opportunity to give back to our communities with open arms,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs. “We’re grateful to our valued associates, loyal shoppers and trusted vendors that helped make these contributions possible in 2024 – and we’re excited to continue building up our communities in the year to come.”

Highlights of Harris Teeter’s community impact in 2024 include:

  • Through transaction roundup campaigns, dedicated shoppers donated more than $4.7 million to such community organizations as local food banks, health organizations, USO, the United Way and the American Red Cross.
  • Associates spent more than 1,300 hours volunteering.
  • Harris Teeter donated 5.3 million meals to those in need through its food rescue programs and partnerships with local food banks.
  • The grocer raised more than $490,000, benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina with the 33rd annual Chefs Best Fundraiser event.
  • Through donations, vendor support and transaction roundups from shoppers, Harris Teeter gave approximately $1.4 million to Hurricane Helene relief in western North Carolina.

“We want to thank our customers for their help in fulfilling our commitment to our local communities,” added Robinson. “Their willingness to round up at the register results in millions of dollars being directly donated to organizations working to improve the lives of our neighbors.”

Harris Teeter’s roundup campaigns are offered year-round to create an easy way for shoppers to give back to their community. Through these campaigns, shoppers can round up their transactions to the nearest dollar at checkout to support a variety of nonprofit organizations. Harris Teeter ensures that 100% of the funds collected are donated to the specific nonprofit chapter in the area where the donation is contributed.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.

