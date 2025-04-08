Hannaford Supermarkets Reveals PR Agency of Record

Red Thread PR is able to amplify Hannaford’s commitment to fresh, local and sustainable food offerings while bolstering its relationships with customers and key stakeholders

Hannaford Supermarkets, an Ahold Delhaize USA brand, has named Red Thread PR (RTPR), an independent public relations agency with strategic communications expertise, its PR agency of record. RTPR is working to enhance Hannaford’s brand presence and community engagement throughout New England and the greater Northeast.

As such, the agency will lead Hannaford’s public relations efforts, including media relations, reputation management and community engagement initiatives. With a proven track record in retail and food industry communications, RTPR is able to amplify Hannaford’s commitment to fresh, local and sustainable food offerings while bolstering its relationships with customers and key stakeholders – particularly given the agency’s experience working with other Ahold Delhaize brands, among them The Giant Co.

“From our first touchpoint, it was evident that Hannaford sought not only a PR expert, but a thought partner; this notion solidified our enthusiasm for the opportunity and allowed us to focus on their desired business outcomes, not just communication outputs,” noted Laura Emanuel, managing director of Philadelphia-based RTPR. “We are continuously inspired by Hannaford’s legacy, sustainable practices and deep community roots, and embrace our responsibility to harness the tension between their heritage and the modern experience they deliver today.”

The partnership with RTPR aims to help drive Hannaford’s mission forward with a fresh, strategic approach to storytelling and media engagement.