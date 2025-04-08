 Skip to main content

Hannaford Supermarkets Reveals PR Agency of Record

Red Thread PR will activate earned media channels
Red Thread PR is able to amplify Hannaford’s commitment to fresh, local and sustainable food offerings while bolstering its relationships with customers and key stakeholders

Hannaford Supermarkets, an Ahold Delhaize USA brand, has named Red Thread PR (RTPR), an independent public relations agency with strategic communications expertise, its PR agency of record. RTPR is working to enhance Hannaford’s brand presence and community engagement throughout New England and the greater Northeast. 

As such, the agency will lead Hannaford’s public relations efforts, including media relations, reputation management and community engagement initiatives. With a proven track record in retail and food industry communications, RTPR is able to amplify Hannaford’s commitment to fresh, local and sustainable food offerings while bolstering its relationships with customers and key stakeholders – particularly given the agency’s experience working with other Ahold Delhaize brands, among them The Giant Co.

“From our first touchpoint, it was evident that Hannaford sought not only a PR expert, but a thought partner; this notion solidified our enthusiasm for the opportunity and allowed us to focus on their desired business outcomes, not just communication outputs,” noted Laura Emanuel, managing director of Philadelphia-based RTPR. “We are continuously inspired by Hannaford’s legacy, sustainable practices and deep community roots, and embrace our responsibility to harness the tension between their heritage and the modern experience they deliver today.”

The partnership with RTPR aims to help drive Hannaford’s mission forward with a fresh, strategic approach to storytelling and media engagement.

“Hannaford is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and deepening our impact in the communities we serve,” said Ericka Dodge Katz, director of external communications and community impact at the grocer. “Red Thread PR’s proven abilities to craft compelling narratives, scale PR campaigns and integrate with other agencies for maximum impact make them an ideal partner as we continue to evolve our brand. We see Red Thread PR as our red thread, intrinsically understanding our business from the start, conceptualizing strategic omnichannel campaigns to move us forward and sharing the same values as our organization.”

Mercer Island Group, a Washington state-based business management consultant, facilitated the PR agency search for Hannaford, spearheading a comprehensive process that identified creative and strategic alignment and shared values between RTPR and the grocer. The Hannaford-RTPR partnership began late last year, concentrating initially on brand-planning initiatives and corporate communications strategies. 

RTPR is part of Hannaford’s newly formed integrated agency team, which also includes Havas Media Network and The Variable. The three agencies will work together to bring Hannaford’s brand story to life in the marketplace. 

Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and is based in Scarborough, Maine. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

