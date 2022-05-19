Grocery Outlet, Uber Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery on West Coast

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and Uber Technologies Inc. are teaming up to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery. Starting May 19, 72 Grocery Outlet stores across California, Oregon and Washington, including in the cities of Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale, will offer shopping via Uber and Uber Eats.

The partnership will enable customers to be able to get items delivered on-demand to their homes. To mark the launch, pilot customers at select participating stores will receive a $0 delivery fee on their first Grocery Outlet order of $30 or more, while Uber One members get $0 delivery fees on all Grocery Outlet orders with a $15 minimum purchase.

“We are excited about the long-term potential of our e-commerce initiative at Grocery Outlet and this new partnership with Uber,” noted RJ Sheedy, president of Grocery Outlet. “We think it’s important to make our great-value products available across another platform and to a greater audience, introducing Grocery Outlet to customers who may not have shopped with us before.”

“Our goal is to provide a reliable and affordable grocery delivery option that works for everyone, no matter your budget,” said Oskar Hjertonsson, head of grocery at San Francisco-based Uber, whose grocery offering has seen consistent growth in the United States since its July 2020 launch. “We see our partnership with Grocery Outlet as an opportunity to do just that by delivering customers the brands they like at the Grocery Outlet prices they love, on-demand, right to their door.”

Last year, grocery Outlet launched a six-month pilot program at 68 stores in California with San Francisco-based Instacart, offering same-day delivery.

Based in Emeryville, Calif., Grocery Outlet has more than 400 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada and New Jersey. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.