Grocery Outlet Launches E-Commerce With Instacart

Grocery Outlet has launched a pilot program at 68 stores in California to test whether the treasure-hunt appeal of its physical stores translates online.

The operator of more than 400 stores said it is working with Instacart to launch the program for a six-month period and will offer same-day delivery.

“The pandemic has changed the retail experience and how people shop, advancing e-commerce by a decade in just a year and a half,” said Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg. “We think it’s important to make our great-value products available across another platform and to a greater audience, introducing Grocery Outlet to customers who may not have shopped with us before. Consumers are telling us that convenience is more important than ever, and we are listening.

To begin shopping from Grocery Outlet for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/grocery-outlet or select the Grocery Outlet storefront on the Instacart app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver within the customer’s chosen delivery time frame.

“Customers can now have Grocery Outlet’s unparalleled selection of affordable groceries and pantry staples delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Carolyn Everson, Instacart president. “We’re proud to unlock this new e-commerce solution for Grocery Outlet and create even more ways for their customers to save no matter how they choose to shop.”

Based in Emeryville, Calif., Grocery Outlet has more than 400 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. The company is No. 69 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.