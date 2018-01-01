Press enter to search
Grandpa's Grab-and-Go Signature Salads

Garden-Fresh Foods has expanded its Grandpa's Signature Salads line, now offering premium items in 16-ounce grab-and-go packaging in addition to bulk. Made with fresh ingredients using unique preparation methods, the salads include such varieties as Grandpa’s Steakhouse Potato Salad, Grandpa’s Macaroni Salad, Grandpa’s Deviled Egg Potato Salad, Grandpa’s German Potato Salad, Grandpa’s Baked Beans, Grandpa’s Homestyle Potato Salad, Grandpa’s Cole Slaw, Grandpa’s Potato Salad. SRP is $2.99-$3.99 per container.

