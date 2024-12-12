 Skip to main content

Giant Food Appoints VP of Human Resources

Caron Sanders brings global expertise, passion for talent development to latest role
Giant Food has named Caron Sanders its new VP of human resources, effective Jan. 6. In her latest role, Sanders, an HR veteran who has worked for nearly a decade at parent company Ahold Delhaize, will oversee Giant Food’s human resources strategy, workforce development, and efforts to create an inclusive and engaged workplace culture. 

Sanders started out in retail as a part-time cashier before taking on store management roles and ultimately transitioning to human resources. In 2015, she joined Ahold (ahead of its merger with Delhaize, where she provided strategic HR leadership across various brands, including Ahold USA, Retail Business Services, and The Giant Co. Sanders recently wrapped up an assignment in Europe with Ahold Delhaize Group. During her time abroad, she led such key initiatives as the design and launch of the company’s first Tech Studio, AD/01, in Bucharest, Romania, and the creation of a Retail Media International Management Training Program to establish global talent pipelines. 

“Caron’s remarkable career journey, combined with her global perspective and passion for empowering individuals, makes her the ideal leader to drive Giant Food’s human resources strategy,” said Giant Food President Ira Kress. “Her innovative approach to talent development and her ability to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our associates and the communities we serve.”

“I’m honored to join Giant Food and bring my experience and passion for talent development to a brand that is deeply rooted in its community,” noted Sanders. “I look forward to continuing to build a positive and dynamic culture that empowers our associates to thrive.”

Sanders, who recently moved back to the United States with her family, has assumed her new role following the interim leadership of VP of Marketing Dyani Hanrahan.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its Top Sustainable Grocers

