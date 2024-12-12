Giant Food Appoints VP of Human Resources
“I’m honored to join Giant Food and bring my experience and passion for talent development to a brand that is deeply rooted in its community,” noted Sanders. “I look forward to continuing to build a positive and dynamic culture that empowers our associates to thrive.”
Sanders, who recently moved back to the United States with her family, has assumed her new role following the interim leadership of VP of Marketing Dyani Hanrahan.
Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its Top Sustainable Grocers.