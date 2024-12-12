Giant Food Appoints VP of Human Resources

Giant Food has named Caron Sanders its new VP of human resources, effective Jan. 6. In her latest role, Sanders, an HR veteran who has worked for nearly a decade at parent company Ahold Delhaize, will oversee Giant Food’s human resources strategy, workforce development, and efforts to create an inclusive and engaged workplace culture.

Sanders started out in retail as a part-time cashier before taking on store management roles and ultimately transitioning to human resources. In 2015, she joined Ahold (ahead of its merger with Delhaize, where she provided strategic HR leadership across various brands, including Ahold USA, Retail Business Services, and The Giant Co. Sanders recently wrapped up an assignment in Europe with Ahold Delhaize Group. During her time abroad, she led such key initiatives as the design and launch of the company’s first Tech Studio, AD/01, in Bucharest, Romania, and the creation of a Retail Media International Management Training Program to establish global talent pipelines.