Giant Eagle Offering Exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

Giant Eagle Inc. has rolled out Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials across the food retailer’s family of brands, including major discounts on groceries, gift cards and car washes. Through Nov. 27, customers can take advantage of these savings while earning loyalty program Perks.

“We’re proud to offer these discounts and promotions as our way of officially kicking off the holiday season,” said Giant Eagle EVP and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Justin Weinstein. “These Black Friday offers represent significant savings opportunities in areas where we know guests want to see the most value. We’re excited to present these savings and rewards across our enterprise of brands as our unique way of showing our appreciation this Thanksgiving holiday. Most of these deals are stackable, meaning guests can take advantage of them while also earning and redeeming Perks with every purchase.”

Exclusive Black Friday deals available with use of an Advantage Card at Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets, GetGo Café + Market convenience stores, Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations, and WetGo car washes include the following:

Earn Up to 5X Perks on Gift Cards: Through Nov. 27, customers will earn between two times and five times the Perks on hundreds of retailer gift card purchases at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo. Information related to the gift card promotions can be found in store, in the circular and in emails.

Fuel Discount with Purchase of The Pilgrim at GetGo: Through Nov. 23, customers who buy GetGo’s signature Thanksgiving sub sandwich The Pilgrim will receive a discount of 10 cents off the posted per-gallon fuel price on their Advantage Card for use on their next fill up (discount expires Nov, 25).

Free Doughnuts at Giant Eagle/Market District and Free Coffee at GetGo: On Nov. 24, customers can jump-start their day with complimentary coffee at GetGo and a free doughnut at Giant Eagle and Market District locations. All sizes of self-serve coffee are free all day at GetGo, with a limit one per Advantage Card; free doughnuts are available at Giant Eagle and Market District until 10 a.m.

$5 WetGo Car Washes: On Nov. 24-27 only, customers can take advantage of any level car wash at WetGo for $5, a discount of up to $13.

Supermarket Hot Deals: On Nov. 24, customers can save on hundreds of products at Giant Eagle and Market District locations, including select 2-liter bottles of soda for 99 cents each, select large bags of tortilla chips for 99 cents each and select 3-pound bags of mandarin oranges for $1.99 each. All the Black Friday deals appear in next week’s circular ad.

Free Groceries for New Prescriptions: This week’s circular ad contains a coupon for $15 in free groceries with a new or transferred prescription to Giant Eagle Pharmacy. The coupon is valid through the end of 2023.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.