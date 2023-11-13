Advertisement
11/13/2023

Sneak Peek at Mars' New Sweet Treats

CPG details what’s next in confectionary product pipeline
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
M&M's White Chocolate Vanilla
M&M’s will release a limited-edition flavor, M&M’s White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla, a festive treat ideal for baking, dressing up a holiday dish or spreading holiday cheer.

Progressive Grocer had the opportunity to visit Mars Wrigley headquarters in Newark, N.J., for its first-ever Mars Unwrapped event on Nov. 3. At the event, the snacking powerhouse spotlighted recent innovations and provided a first look at what’s coming down its product pipeline.  

Below is just a sampling of the new sweet treats getting ready to debut on grocery store shelves.  

[Read more: “Mars Launches Sweet New Experience for Hungry Uber Users”]

Fall Favorites 

For the Fall 2024 season, M&M's is releasing a limited-edition flavor, M&M’S Pumpkin Pie, which features a blend of pumpkin spice flavors (hints of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice) in a milk chocolate shell to deliver on the feel-good flavor of fall. These festive candies come in a autumnal color blend of orange, brown and cream.

Also this fall, the Dove Bar will be the first Mars Ice Cream product to enter the sustainability space, as it’s made with 100% real ice cream using sustainably sourced vanilla. The Dove Bar is available in two classic varieties, Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate. 

Celebrating the Holidays 

This holiday season, Dove Chocolate will also release Dove Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordial Promises, a limited-edition innovation inspired by the rich flavors of the season. Ideal for a holiday candy dish, Dove Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordial Promises are filled with a sweet, creamy cherry-flavored center.

Also new this holiday season is M&M’s limited-edition White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla flavor. These M&M's are made with rich, creamy vanilla-flavored white chocolate and hints of cinnamon, coated in seasonally festive brown, white and vanilla candy shells. 

New Year, New Products

Get ready for two innovative products from the M&M’s brand next year. First is M&M’s Peanut Butter Mega, providing peanut butter flavor in an even bigger format. Second is a limited-edition flavor: M&M’s Easter Sundae. Creating a burst of sweet nostalgia, this flavor blends creamy notes of ice cream vanilla with hot fudge, finished off with a light cherry flavor. The new Easter treat will launch in spring 2024.

For the first time ever, Hubba Bubba is branching out from its typical forms of Chunk and Tape, and into a soft-chew experience.

Also available in spring 2024, Starburst is releasing Starburst Gummies. These gummies deliver the iconic fruit flavors that fans already know and love in a soft chewy format made with real fruit juice. The new Starburst Gummies will be released in three varieties: Original, fan-favorite All Pink and Sours. 

Launching January 2024, Hubba Bubba will branch out for the first time from its typical forms of Chunk and Tape and into a soft-chew experience with Hubba Bubba Mini Gum. This new variety offers a sugar-free experience in Skittles Original flavors. Hubba Bubba Mini Gum will be available in 40-count bottles and 120-count standup pouches.

Also in the gum category, Orbit White Sweet Mint will launch in January 2024. It’s another new soft-chew item that will help keep teeth white and provide a clean, fresh feeling. 

Just time for Valentine’s Day, Dove will introduce Dove Dark Chocolate & Strawberry Swirl Promises, a limited-edition product that combines velvety dark chocolate with strawberry flavors to create a decadent treat. 

Meanwhile, Twix will bring back Twix Cookies and Creme Ice Cream Bars next year. They’re made with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces and smooth caramel, and covered in a milk chocolatey shell. 

Across its diverse and expanding portfolio of snacking, foodand pet care products and services, McLean, Va.-based Mars Inc. employs 140,000-plus associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, the company produces some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including Ben’s Original, Cesar, Cocoavia, Dove, Extra, Kind, M&M’s, Snickers, Pedigree and Whiskas.

