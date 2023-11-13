Sneak Peek at Mars' New Sweet Treats

Progressive Grocer had the opportunity to visit Mars Wrigley headquarters in Newark, N.J., for its first-ever Mars Unwrapped event on Nov. 3. At the event, the snacking powerhouse spotlighted recent innovations and provided a first look at what’s coming down its product pipeline.

Below is just a sampling of the new sweet treats getting ready to debut on grocery store shelves.

Fall Favorites

For the Fall 2024 season, M&M's is releasing a limited-edition flavor, M&M’S Pumpkin Pie, which features a blend of pumpkin spice flavors (hints of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice) in a milk chocolate shell to deliver on the feel-good flavor of fall. These festive candies come in a autumnal color blend of orange, brown and cream.

Also this fall, the Dove Bar will be the first Mars Ice Cream product to enter the sustainability space, as it’s made with 100% real ice cream using sustainably sourced vanilla. The Dove Bar is available in two classic varieties, Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate.

Celebrating the Holidays

This holiday season, Dove Chocolate will also release Dove Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordial Promises, a limited-edition innovation inspired by the rich flavors of the season. Ideal for a holiday candy dish, Dove Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordial Promises are filled with a sweet, creamy cherry-flavored center.

Also new this holiday season is M&M’s limited-edition White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla flavor. These M&M's are made with rich, creamy vanilla-flavored white chocolate and hints of cinnamon, coated in seasonally festive brown, white and vanilla candy shells.

New Year, New Products

Get ready for two innovative products from the M&M’s brand next year. First is M&M’s Peanut Butter Mega, providing peanut butter flavor in an even bigger format. Second is a limited-edition flavor: M&M’s Easter Sundae. Creating a burst of sweet nostalgia, this flavor blends creamy notes of ice cream vanilla with hot fudge, finished off with a light cherry flavor. The new Easter treat will launch in spring 2024.