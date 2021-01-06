Giant Co. Nutritionists Embarking on Virtual Foodie Road Trip
Giant Co. nutritionists have cooked up a summer foodie road trip, with virtual classes highlighting various recipes from across the United States. The free live classes are available for kids and families via Zoom throughout June, July and August.
“Gather around the table and join us on our culinary adventure this summer as we explore regions across the country through our mini chef, junior chef, family meals and Saturday baking classes,” noted Shanna Shultz, regional nutritionist with The Giant Co. “These fun meal and snack ideas, for both kids and adults, will inspire your family to not only try some new foods, but to also spend more time cooking together in the kitchen.”
The schedule for snack making on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.:
- June 4 – New Jersey: Cape May Zoo Giraffe Muffins
- June 11 – South Carolina: Beach Yogurt Sand Cups
- June 18 – Kansas: Wizard of Oz Over the Rainbow Pizzas
- June 25 – Arizona: Cactus Kiwi Fruit Ice Cream Cones
- July 2 – Montana: Starry Night Sky Snack
- July 9 – California: Banana Dolphins
- July 16 – Alaska: Polar Bear Smoothie Bowl
- July 23 – Hawaii: Pineapple Upside Cupcakes
- Aug. 6 – Wyoming: Moose Waffles
- Aug. 13 – Oklahoma: Cowboy Cookies
- Aug. 20 – Wisconsin: Mac & Cheese Muffins
- Aug. 27 – Georgia: Peach Hand Pies
- Sept. 3 – Maine: Strawberry Lobsters
The schedule for quick cooking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. is as follows:
- June 2 – Pennsylvania: Banana Split Smoothies
- June 9 – Louisiana: Bananas Foster
- June 16 – Michigan: Chocolate Covered Cherry Greek Yogurt Popsicles
- June 23 – Arizona: Baked Churro Bites & Chocolate Dipping Sauce
- June 30 - Nevada: Desert Chia Pudding
- July 7 – Washington: Grape Guacadiles
- July 14 – Hawaii: Pineapple Coconut Quick Bread
- July 21 – Alaska: Blueberry Lemon Mug Cake
- July 28 – California: California Sushi Roll Bowls
- Aug. 4 – Colorado: Palisade Peach Cobbler
- Aug. 11 – New Mexico: Southwest Pinwheels
- Aug. 18 – Indiana: Corn & Zucchini Fritters
- Aug. 25 – Alabama: Bama Banana Pudding Parfait
- Sept. 1 – Vermont: Maple Cinnamon Pancake Muffins
The schedule for cooking dinner for your family live on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. is as follows:
- June 1 – New Hampshire: Maple Glazed Pork Chops with Cheesy Squash Casserole
- June 8 – Alabama: Grilled Chicken with White BBQ Sauce & Watermelon Salad
- June 15 – South Dakota: Breakfast for Dinner Asparagus Frittata
- June 22 – New Mexico: Black Bean Enchiladas
- June 29 – Idaho: Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder
- July 6 - California: Cobb Salad with Creamy Avocado Ranch Dressing
- July 13 - Hawaii: Mahi Mahi with Pineapple Mango Salsa & Rice
- July 20 - Alaska: Salmon Burgers with Spicy Mayo
- July 27 - Oregon: Cheeseburger and Tater Tot Casserole
- Aug. 3 – Utah: Navajo Tacos on Indian Fry Bread
- Aug. 10 – Texas: Chicken Fried Steak and Texas Caviar
- Aug. 17 - Minnesota: Stuffed Zucchini with Wild Rice
- Aug. 24 – Tennessee: Air Fryer Nashville Hot Chicken & Coleslaw
- Aug. 31 – Massachusetts: New England Clam Chowder & Boston Bibb Salad
The schedule for creating and baking on select Saturdays at 10 a.m. is as follows:
- June 12 – Florida: Key Lime Pie Bars
- June 26 – Texas: Texas Sheet Cake
- July 3 – American Flag Cake
- July 10 – California: Avocado Zucchini Bread
- July 24 – Hawaii: Guava Cake
- Aug. 14 - Illinois: Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
- Aug. 28 – New York: New York Style Cheesecake
All classes are free to attend, but advance online registration is required for each class. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points for each class they attend when they provide their card number upon registration and attend the entire class.
Giant Co.’s nutritionists are also available virtually for group presentations and lunch and learns, as well as to answer any nutrition questions.
With more than 35,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 150-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin's, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin's Direct. The Giant Co.'s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.