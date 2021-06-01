Giant Co. Offers Virtual Cooking Classes

A new year means a fresh start, and for The Giant Co., that means helping consumers learn to cook better under pandemic conditions.

The food retailer said its nutritionists are offering five virtual classes that provide a live opportunity to cook affordable, simple meals each week.

“All of us are looking to start the new year with a fresh start and that includes meal ideas to bring the family together around the table,” said Rabyia Bower, RD, LD, regional nutritionist with The Giant Co. “Our series of free virtual classes provide quick and affordable solutions to eliminate meal fatigue and spark inspiration in your kitchen this year.”

The complete schedule includes:

Jan. 12 - Stir Fry Chicken Noodles

Jan. 19 - Chicken Tortilla Soup

Jan. 26 - Salmon & Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie

Feb. 2 - Turkey Meat Loaves Sheet Pan Dinner

Feb. 9 - Lime & Coconut Chicken Soup

Feb. 16 - Lemony Chicken & Potatoes

Feb. 23 - Weeknight Chicken & Dumplings

The food retailer also will offer a special Galentine’s Day live virtual class on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. with a chocolate mug cake along with a wine and food pairing.

The company’s nutritionists offer a full schedule of virtual classes weekly, from mini chefs and junior chefs to an adult nutrition series that provides tips and healthful choices. All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 200 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.