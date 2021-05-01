Stop & Shop Offers New Year’s Nutrition Help

Stop & Shop wants to help its customers keep their New Year’s resolutions.

Stop & Shop’s Nutrition Partners has launched a month-long series of free workshops to kick off the New Year and help those intent on getting healthy.

Throughout the month of January, the Nutrition Partners will coach participants to create realistic and achievable health and wellness goals that they can keep throughout the year. The interactive workshops will create open discussion to help combat common weight loss challenges such as managing a sweet tooth to tackling late night cravings.

“As we enter a new year, many find themselves setting new health and wellness goals, which may include eating an overall healthier diet or exercising more,” shared Emily Hayes RD, LDN, Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners Registered Dietitian. “We hope the new workshops will be beneficial as our mission is for customers to walk away with the skills to self-motivate and tackle their goals with a solid approach and strong support from the Nutrition Partners registered dietitians.”

Below are a few topics that will be highlighted throughout the workshops:

Mindfulness — Mindful eating practices during mealtime can help with weight loss or weight management. Mindful eating means being fully present and using all your senses to help you tune in while you eat. Try to eat slowly by putting your fork down between bites and really savor the food as you chew. It is much easier to listen to your innate fullness cues when you slowdown, which can help with portion control.

Goals — When setting goals, make them SMART. SMART goals are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound. By crafting goals with this SMART framework, you set clear targets and can effectively monitor your progress towards reaching them.

New Year, New Goals workshops will begin on Jan. 7.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.