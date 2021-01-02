Giant Co. Debuts All Set in a Box Meal Solution

The Giant Co. has launched its latest ready-to-eat meal solution aimed at busy families. Now available at all of the grocer’s Giant and Martin’s stores, All Set in a Box is a hot meal option consisting of a main course and sides for four people. Most varieties cost less than $5 per serving.

“While families are spending more time gathered around the table enjoying meals together, many are also facing meal fatigue when it comes to what they should prepare,” noted John MacDonald, Giant Co.’s director of meal solutions and marketing operations. “The Giant Co. regularly inspires our customers with various quick, easy and affordable meals for busy families, from ready to eat, ready to heat and ready to cook. Everything we do is For Today’s Table, and our new All Set in a Box takes it to the next level, offering an entire family meal that is all set to eat at prices that won’t break the budget.”

Shoppers can call in advance or order their meal in store, with the box ready within 15 minutes. There are a range of options to choose from, among them taco kits, eight-piece chicken meals, ribs, rotisserie chicken and chicken tenders. Customers may also choose from several sides and bread options to complete their meal box, including mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, coleslaw, macaroni salad, pepper slaw, cornbread and biscuits. All Set in a Box is available in-store only from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Giant Co. offers such other meal solutions as in-store meal kits, the Cook-in-Bag product line, and grab-and-go items like prepared sandwiches and salads. Introduced this past summer, the Cook-in-Bag line offers meat and seafood items in an oven-ready bag for simple cooking and cleanup.

Based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, The Giant Co. is an omnichannel retailer serving millions of customers across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. It has more than 33,000 associates supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and 125-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service across hundreds of ZIP codes. The Giant Co. is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.