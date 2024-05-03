THE FRIDAY 5: Tops Markets Expands Footprint; Walmart Health Closes Up Shop

3. Store Closures Plague the Independent Grocery Segment

A spate of store closures has hit the industry in recent weeks, and fallout is still happening from the abrupt shuttering of both Dom’s Market and Foxtrot. The day after 33 Foxtrot stores and two Dom’s locations closed, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of now-former employees. According to a report in Block Club Chicago, the class-action measure was taken against parent company Outfox Hospitality, which was formed only a few months ago.

One named plaintiff is a worker at a Foxtrot location in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood, near Dom’s second store that opened in 2022. Attorneys cited legislation under the U.S. Department of Labor, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, that helps ensure advance notice to employees in the event of mass layoffs and closures.

As for other independent grocery closures, PG reported on the venerable Sickles Market filing for bankruptcy after 116 years in New Jersey, as well as the closure of family-owned Logsdon’s Grocery, which was the only grocer in the city of Maxwell, Iowa. On the West Coast, Market Hall Foods is shuttering one of its stores in Berkeley, Calif., after Memorial Day weekend. That specialty grocery operator was affected by recent challenges including the pandemic, supply chain backstops and inflation.

4. Publix Shows Its Worth

As it shared its Q1 financial results, Florida-based Publix Super Markets also revealed that effective May 1, its stock price increased from $15.20 per share to $16.25 per share. Publix stock is not publicly traded and is made available for sale only to current Publix associates and members of its board of directors.

As for numbers, the quickly growing grocer saw Q1 sales of $15.1 billion, a 5% jump from last year's $14.3 billion. Comparable-store sales increased 2.8%. Net earnings for the three months ended March 30 were $1.4 billion, compared with $1.2 billion in 2023, an increase of 10.1%.

5. Save Mart Ready for In-Store Retail Media

We hardly go a week here at PG without hearing about a new grocery retail media program, and this time The Save Mart Companies garnered attention with its latest advertising offering. As the company shared exclusively with PG, when it decided to delve into in-store retail media, the its tech experts didn’t have to look far to find a partner – they tapped their existing marketing agency, Quad.

The timing was right for both companies to move forward with the development and deployment of an in-store retail media network for the retailer with a rather dense footprint in California. “We have a really strong relationship with them on a lot of aspects of our business. From a strategic perspective, we are aligned with the leadership team on trends in grocery and we have been discussing retail media in general and its evolution,” recalled Tamara Pattison, SVP and chief digital officer at Save Mart. “On a parallel track, we started to investigate in-store activation with retail media.”

Over the past several months, Save Mart and Quad have worked closely together to build out the in-store program, In-Store Connect by Quad, with the ultimate aim of helping suppliers connect with customers in an integrated way across all digital platforms. “We are helping shoppers learn about new and innovative products that are available to them in our stores,” explained Pattison.