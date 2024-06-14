THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Offering Weight Loss Drugs; Walmart’s Turn to Shelf Labels

1. Kroger, Ahold Delhaize USA Tap Into New Health Initiatives

The weight loss craze is headed further into the grocery aisle as Kroger Health’s The Little Clinic revamps its weight management program to offer access, when medically appropriate, to GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Zepabound, as part of patients’ weight loss plans. Starting at $99 per visit, the program is accessible in person and via telehealth to patients in the states where The Little Clinic operates.

Over the past year and a half, there has been much talk about the impact of weight loss and diabetes management medications, with concerns about a potential downturn in sales of snacks, desserts and other foods. Food companies are starting to lean into evolving attitudes and behavior, however, and PG recently spoke with Jenny Zegler, director of food and drink at Mintel, to sort out perceptions and misperceptions about the much-buzzed-about drugs.

Back on the health front, news broke this week that Ahold Delhaize USA has undertaken a new agreement with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) involving the Team Cuban Card. The Team Cuban Card will be accepted at each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brand pharmacies: Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The Giant Co., and Stop & Shop. Each local brand is joining the Cost Plus Drugs Pharmacy Affiliate Network, bringing extra convenience and assistance to pharmacy patients seeking affordable health care solutions.

2. Hy-Vee's Plan for Store Closures

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee is taking care of its communities after listening to concerns about the impact of its three store closures in Iowa. Following the permanent closure of its First Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, its Logan Avenue store in Waterloo and the Rockingham Road store in Davenport on June 23, the retailer will offer some solutions to ease the transition for these communities.

According to local reports, Hy-Vee said it has not met sales goals at those locations over the past several years, but the company is nevertheless offering free transportation to its other stores, free grocery delivery for up to one year, continuation of free pharmacy delivery, increased food bank assistance and more.