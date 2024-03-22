THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger, Albertsons Hit Back at FTC; Charting Trader Joe’s Growth

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Kroger Continues To Make Headlines

All eyes were on The Kroger Co. this week as the grocer announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Elevance Health. “As part of our regular review of assets, it became clear that our strong specialty pharmacy business unit will better meet its full potential outside of our business,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

News of Kroger’s formal response to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) challenge of its $24.6 billion proposed merger with Albertsons Cos. also made waves with PG readers. While Kroger says the FTC is “distorting the competitive grocery landscape” it will face following the merger, Albertsons Cos. contends that the FTC’s complaint “entirely ignores the commercial realities of the fiercely competitive landscape” in which both grocers operate.

Albertsons Cos. goes on to detail the evolution of that grocery landscape in recent years, noting that it believes the FTC “handcrafted a narrowly defined set of ‘traditional supermarket’ competitors as one of the relevant product markets for the purposes of this litigation,” but fails to consider competition from larger retailers, specialty retailers and omnichannel competitors. Going one step further, Kroger contends that the FTC is “maintaining its archaic fiction limiting grocery competitors to ‘supermarkets,’” and that the agency’s “view of the relevant market lacks any basis in the real world.”

2. Trader Joe’s Charts A Course for Growth

Trader Joe’s is expanding its store count across the United States as the grocer announced the opening of several new locations that will welcome shoppers in the coming months. On March 15, the company announced the opening of new stores in Reno, Nev.; Chandler, Ariz.; Milwaukie, Ore.; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Earlier in March, the company said it has plans to open new locations in Clearwater, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; Leesburg, Va.; Mt. Pleasant (Isle of Palms) S.C.; Sugar Land, Texas; West Springfield, Va.; South Pasadena, Calif.; Santa Clarita, Calif.; Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Santee, Calif.; and Poway, Calif.

In true ALDI fashion, news of the discount retailer’s massive expansion plans across the United States also continued to garner interest from PG readers. On March 7, ALDI shared incredibly ambitious growth plans as it too expands its footprint. The company says it will open 800 new stores by the end of 2028, which will encompass both organic growth and store conversions following the successful completion of its Southeastern Grocers acquisition.