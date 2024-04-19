THE FRIDAY 5: Hy-Vee’s Big Acquisition; Amazon’s Grocery Potential

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Hy-Vee Acquiring Strack & Van Til

A big move by Midwest regional player Hy-Vee to acquire a smaller independent grocer garnered the most clicks from PG readers this week. Hy-Vee revealed that it is in the process of acquiring the Strack & Van Til Food Market chain, also known as Indiana Grocery Group LLC, which operates store locations throughout northwest Indiana. The deal will add 22 stores to Hy-Vee’s 550-plus retail business units, which include grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, restaurants and convenience stores.

Strack & Van Til will keep its name and operate as a subsidiary under Hy-Vee Inc., in common with the parent company’s other subsidiaries, which include Midwest Heritage, Perishable Distributors of Iowa, D&D Foods, Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Vivid Clear Rx, and Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits.

With the acquisition expected to close in early May, Hy-Vee has become a member of Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers, which supplies Strack & Van Til’s stores in northwest Indiana. Hy-Vee’s grocery stores will continue to be served through its own supply chain facilities in Ankeny, Chariton, Cherokee and Cumming, Iowa.

2. Fresh Market, Hannaford, SpartanNash in Expansion Mode

It was a big week for expansion news, with Hannaford Supermarkets officially welcoming customers to its new stores in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Maine. The grand openings follow the food retailer's acquisition of the stores earlier this year, which formerly operated as Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets and were supplied and supported by Hannaford.

Additionally, food solutions company SpartanNash announced that it is acquiring Metcalfe’s Market, a three-store Wisconsin grocery chain founded in 1917. The Madison and Wauwatosa, Wis., locations will retain all current employees, and former owners Tim and Kevin Metcalfe will join the SpartanNash family of associates. The Metcalfe’s Market storefront, branding and core shopper experience will remain in place.

The Fresh Market’s expansion in Florida also garnered clicks this week. The retailer is set to host a grand opening for a location in the Bradenton area on April 24. The outpost at 11525 S.R. 70 East in the Lakewood Ranch community anchors a shopping center and fills a space that once housed Earth Fare and Winn-Dixie stores.

3. PG Puts the Focus on Sustainability

Readers were eager this week to find out more about Progressive Grocer’s 2024 class of the most sustainable grocers. Indeed, given that so many consumers have the planet’s health on their minds, it makes sense that most forward-looking grocery retailers do, too.

PG chose 10 exemplary supermarket companies with wide-ranging sustainability efforts, encompassing such areas as store design and landscaping, packaging, product sourcing, food waste, refrigeration, fleet mileage, and more. The operators range in size from chains that are part of sprawling multinational businesses to a regional cooperative grocer with just 15 locations to a pure-play e-grocer with no brick-and-mortar stores at all, but they all share an unwavering commitment to advancing policies designed to help save the earth, as well as to effectively publicize their environmental, social and governance efforts and achievements.

Find out which grocers were chosen and how they’re making a sustainable difference.