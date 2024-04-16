The Fresh Market Expands Florida Footprint

The Fresh Market is differentiating itself with epicurean offerings as its pursues an ambitious growth plan.

The Fresh Market is set to open its latest store in Florida, hosting a grand opening for a location in the Bradenton area on April 24. The outpost at 11525 S.R. 70 East in the Lakewood Ranch community anchors a shopping center and fills a space that once housed Earth Fare and Winn-Dixie stores.

The third time is set to be the charm for The Fresh Market in that location, as it unveils a store featuring a wide assortment of fresh foods and grocery staples. Shoppers can choose from a range of prepared foods, including dishes from an in-house smoked pit barbecue along with soups, salads, pizza and more. An onsite coffee bar will also serve customers’ tastes and needs.

[RELATED: Asian Specialty Grocer Expands Into Arizona]

The upcoming grand opening will feature giveaways, discounts, product sampling and entertainment by a local musician. As the specialty retailer introduces itself to the neighborhood, it is giving back by donating to the local food bank, Feeding Tampa Bay.

The Fresh Market currently operates two other stores in that specific market. Overall, the retailer has been expansion mode, planning to open at least 22 new stores over the next two years, and is focusing on delivering an epicurean experience to shoppers. One of its other new locations in Florida, in St. Lucie, opened to great fanfare last fall for its array of specialty products, prepared foods, premium proteins and other offerings fit for both hard-core foodies and those seeking everyday essentials.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The Fresh Market is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.