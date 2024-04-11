Fresh Thyme Seeks Best Better-For-You Birthday Cake in Midwest

Fresh Thyme Market is giving local bakeries the opportunity to win $10,000 by submitting better-for-you cake recipes, one of which will be designated the brand's official 10th birthday cake.

To mark its 10th year in business, specialty natural grocer Fresh Thyme Market is giving local bakeries the opportunity to win $10,000 by submitting better-for-you cake recipes, one of which will be designated the brand's official 10th birthday cake. The winning bakery will also receive a cash prize of $5,000 for their business, an additional $5,000 donation toward a Fresh Thyme Market local Feeding America food bank, and mentorship from an expert panel.

“We are excited to celebrate our 10th birthday with this contest that not only honors our commitment to fresh, wholesome ingredients, but showcases the talented bakeries in our communities,” noted Fresh Thyme President Liz Zolcak. “At Fresh Thyme, we’re dedicated to helping provide consumers with healthier solutions for real living, including during those moments of celebration. Better-for-you can look different to different people, and we’re proud to be a go-to resource for both everyday shoppers and bakers looking for these types of products.”

[RELATED: Cake Kits Are On Trend for DIY Bakers]

Local bakeries can submit a cake recipe, while residents of the communities where Fresh Thyme operates can cast a vote for the winner. Submissions of the following will be accepted until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. CT:

A better-for-you cake recipe using one produce item, one alternative flour and three other Fresh Thyme Market-branded ingredients

A video answering the question “How do you shop at Fresh Thyme Market?”

The cakes of three finalists will be sampled at in-store events on May 18 at all Fresh Thyme Market locations. Shoppers at those stores will be able to taste and vote for their favorite cake to be named the winner. Additionally, Fresh Thyme is raffling off 10 $100 Fresh Thyme Market gift cards to shoppers who take part.

With 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest and 4,000 associates, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.