The Fresh Market Appoints General Counsel

The Fresh Market Inc. has named Carlos Clark SVP, general counsel and corporate secretary. In his new role, Clark will report to CEO Jason Potter.

“Carlos brings significant experience from the hospitality industry, and I am looking forward to him leading our legal team and lending his expertise and counsel to further our growth and future success,” noted Potter.

Before joining The Fresh Market, Clark was VP, corporate and securities and assistant corporate secretary at Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company. Previously, he was associate general counsel and assistant corporate secretary at theme park and entertainment company SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., in which role he guided the company through various transactions and investor relations issues, as well as handling corporate governance and reporting responsibilities. Clark also brings to his latest position experience as a corporate and securities attorney for several Boston law firms, among them Goodwin Procter LLP and Goulston & Storrs.

He will relocate to The Fresh Market’s hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, from Orlando, Florida, with his family.

Clark is the latest executive to join the company, which has recently appointed a CFO; an SVP, store operations; a CMO; and, this past March, a new CEO, Potter.

The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 71 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.