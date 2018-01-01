Farmwise Veggie Rings and Tots

Press enter to search
Farmwise has introduced three new varieties of two unique takes on favorite American frozen foods: Veggie Rings and Tots. No gluten included, vegan and free from the top eight allergens, the new varieties are Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Veggie Rings, Cauliflower & Chickpea Veggie Tots and Beets Veggie Tots. Made with a blend of non-GMO, farm-grown vegetables and beans, the products are said to be a good source of fiber while providing 3 to 5 grams of protein per serving and being a suitable source of vitamin A, C and/or K. SRP is $3.99 per 13-ounce (tots) and 12-ounce (rings) bag.

