Fareway Fills Food Desert Void in Iowa

Fareway Stores Inc. has hosted a ribbon cutting and grand-opening ceremony for its new store in Story City, Iowa. The grocer began working on the project in June 2023 at the southwest corner of Broad Street and Factory Outlet Drive. The new 10,800-square-foot store is located at 1550 Broad Street.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high-quality products and unmatched service. Fareway values the communities and people it serves, and we look forward to serving the Story City and surrounding communities,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank city officials and economic development for helping make this project possible.”

Fareway’s newest store fills the void left after the community’s only grocery store closed in August 2021.

“Prior to the groundbreaking, everyone I met, on the street, at meetings, sporting events or in church, asked the question, ‘When is Fareway coming?’” said Story City Mayor Mike Jensen. “We are excited and happy to welcome Fareway in becoming part of our Story City community.”