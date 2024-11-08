 Skip to main content

Fareway Fills Food Desert Void in Iowa

New 10,800-square-foot store located in Story City
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Fareway’s newest store fills the void left after Story City, Iowa’s only grocery store closed in August 2021.

Fareway Stores Inc. has hosted a ribbon cutting and grand-opening ceremony for its new store in Story City, Iowa. The grocer began working on the project in June 2023 at the southwest corner of Broad Street and Factory Outlet Drive. The new 10,800-square-foot store is located at 1550 Broad Street.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high-quality products and unmatched service. Fareway values the communities and people it serves, and we look forward to serving the Story City and surrounding communities,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank city officials and economic development for helping make this project possible.”

“Prior to the groundbreaking, everyone I met, on the street, at meetings, sporting events or in church, asked the question, ‘When is Fareway coming?’” said Story City Mayor Mike Jensen. “We are excited and happy to welcome Fareway in becoming part of our Story City community.”

The new Fareway location will provide fresh-cut produce, healthy products and locally sourced items, in addition to a variety of craft beer, fine wines and top-shelf spirits. A full-service butcher counter and a made-fresh-daily bakery will also be available. Online ordering with convenient curbside pickup can be found at Shop.Fareway.com. Customers can save $5 on their first online order at the Story City location by using coupon code SCFIVE at checkout, valid through Dec. 12.

“The opening of the Fareway store is a monumental day for Story City,” noted Tyler Fredrickson, president of Story City Economic Development. “A lot of hard work has been put into this by our Story City Economic Development Board, city council, city officials, Ames Regional Economic Alliance and, of course, Fareway. We are thrilled to have a company like Fareway invest in our community and be a mainstay for many years to come.”

The store will be managed by Grocery Manager Ben Brown and Market Manager Chris Germann. The location hours are 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 140 stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.

