Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Departments to Remodeled California Store

After renovations and department expansions, Vallarta Supermarkets recently held the grand reopening of its popular Visalia, Calif., store, on Nov. 6. The Latino-owned supermarket chain commemorated the event with a celebration that included ballet folklorico and mariachi.

The newly remodeled Visalia location offers a fresh, modern design with upgraded features to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Along with expanded floral and Dulceria departments, the store now introduces two new departments: