Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Departments to Remodeled California Store

Refreshed location features guacamole and sushi stations
Marian Zboraj
Vallarta Visalia features the grocer's beloved existing departments, including an expanded floral department and a relocated Dulceria.

After renovations and department expansions, Vallarta Supermarkets recently held the grand reopening of its popular Visalia, Calif., store, on Nov. 6. The Latino-owned supermarket chain commemorated the event with a celebration that included ballet folklorico and mariachi.

The newly remodeled Visalia location offers a fresh, modern design with upgraded features to enhance the customer’s shopping experience. Along with expanded floral and Dulceria departments, the store now introduces two new departments: 

  • Guacamole Station: Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole tailored just the way they like it.
  • Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls are made daily at a new sushi station. 
“We're excited to welcome the Visalia community back to our newly redesigned store. We updated the store layout with our customers in mind and expect that they’ll find the experience even more enjoyable,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “With new departments to explore, customers now have more options with our fresh sushi and fresh guacamole, made in-store daily.”

In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for its residents, Vallarta also donated $5,000 to local charities and schools in the Visalia area and gave away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 150 customers.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 55 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

