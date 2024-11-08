Vallarta Supermarkets Adds New Departments to Remodeled California Store
“We're excited to welcome the Visalia community back to our newly redesigned store. We updated the store layout with our customers in mind and expect that they’ll find the experience even more enjoyable,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “With new departments to explore, customers now have more options with our fresh sushi and fresh guacamole, made in-store daily.”
In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for its residents, Vallarta also donated $5,000 to local charities and schools in the Visalia area and gave away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 150 customers.
Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 55 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.