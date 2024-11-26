Fareway Adds Solar Efficiency to Relocated Store in Iowa

“The Spirit Lake Fareway has served the community with the best in customer service and quality since 1985. We are excited to reinvest in the community and provide a new store location with a modern design to enhance the experience for area residents,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible.”

City Administrator, Gregg Owens echoed the positive comments regarding Fareway’s long-standing commitment to the Iowa Great Lakes region: “The City of Spirit Lake is proud to welcome Fareway’s new state-of-the-art store. 2025 will mark Fareway’s 40th year of operation in Spirit Lake, and for all of its time here, Fareway has been a valued community partner and has provided a high-quality customer experience. The opening of the new store is a great way to usher in the holiday season!”

Customers can save $5 off their first online order at the Spirit Lake location by using the coupon code SPIRITFIVE at checkout, valid through Dec. 14.

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its approximately 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.