EXCLUSIVE: Meijer Team Members Go Above Par in Volunteerism

Throughout the course at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, held June 15-18 at the Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids, Mich., spectators came across small signs bearing the words of the grocery chain’s late co-founder and chairman, Fred Meijer: “I want to leave the world in a little better shape than when I entered it.”

At every hole and around the perimeter of the event, visitors also encountered volunteers from the Michigan-based grocery chain working in a variety of roles, from holding up “Quiet, please” signs when golfers were lining up their shots to opening up rope lines for crowds to asking people if they needed a ride on a cart from one spot to another. In all, this year’s Meijer LPGA Classic was supported by 1,321 volunteers, 292 of whom were Meijer team members. The LPGA press office noted that this event is known for attracting a particularly high number of volunteers.

According to the retailer’s estimates, the nearly 300 company associates gave a total of 1,709 hours of their time throughout the week. “We couldn’t make this tournament happen without our volunteers, and we’re so grateful for the record number that came out to help this year,” Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give told Progressive Grocer. “The continued uptick in volunteers really reflects the community’s commitment to helping stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest, and the growth of the tournament overall.”