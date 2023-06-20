EXCLUSIVE: Meijer Team Members Go Above Par in Volunteerism
One of those volunteers was Brandi Van Leeuwen, associate general counsel for Meijer. This was her seventh tournament as a volunteer, as she helped staff the player locker room in a player services role. “I didn’t volunteer the first year but then everybody came back and said how much fun it was, so I started the second year,” she said during an interview with Progressive Grocer in between her shift at the clubhouse. “I have a good time, I get to meet people I otherwise wouldn't meet and I also get to see a lot of team members on the golf course.”
Van Leeuwen noted that the spirit of volunteerism extends beyond the LPGA Classic, reflecting Fred Meijer’s company-famous quote. “One of the best things about the culture at Meijer is that not only are we allowed to volunteer during work hours, we’re encouraged to do it. This epitomizes the culture of enriching the lives of the communities we serve,” she explained, citing opportunities like beach cleanups along the Lake Michigan shoreline and food drives that draw many company volunteers and become team building activities, too.
LPGA golfer Leona Maguire of Ireland came in 21-under par to win the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The retailer reported on June 19 that the event raised $1.25 million for the second straight year for the Meijer Simply Give program and attracted a record number of attendees who watched an international field of 144 players compete for the title.
