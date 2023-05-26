Meijer to Hold Prominent Position With Detroit Tigers

As part of a multi-year, extended partnership, Michigan-based retailer Meijer will have its logo featured on Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers’ home and away jerseys. The partnership is part of the company's Striking Out Hunger initiative, which is a component of its broader Simply Give program.

“When you think about Michigan, Meijer and the Detroit Tigers are quintessential brands. Both organizations are rich with history and a genuine commitment to community, which spans generations,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. “The creation of the Striking Out Hunger initiative enhances this relationship, while supporting families in need throughout our state. We’re so pleased to strengthen our longstanding partnership with the Tigers and the Detroit community.”

“The Detroit Tigers and Meijer are synonymous with the state of Michigan, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with an organization that has a common vision about community engagement,” said Ryan Gustafson, EVP and COO. “These are two of the most iconic brands in the state, creating millions of memories for fans and families each year. We appreciate Meijer’s support and partnership, and look forward to working together serving our great fans and customers for years to come.”

Each season, Meijer and the Tigers will contribute $100 to the Meijer Simply Give program for every opponent strikeout as part of the Striking Out Hunger initiative. Meijer, the Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings hockey team will also continue teaming up for the Hometown Holiday Assist program, which supports Detroit families and local nonprofits in need.

Earlier this month, Meijer and Kellogg Company teamed up to support middle school sports programs. Thanks to their recent collaboration via the educational nonprofit and crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, more than $55,000 will be donated to purchase new sports equipment at Waverly Middle School in Lansing, Mich.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.