Erewhon Gets Rolling on Its 2.0 Expansion

This Erewhon store in Manhattan Beach, Calif., opened in a former Mother's Market site.

Erewhon is expanding its footprint in Southern California. This month, the upscale independent grocer known for its viral, colorful smoothies unveiled its latest outpost in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Following a ribbon cutting in early July, the store at 1700 Rosecrans Avenue is now serving customers.

“The Manhattan Beach market is Erewhon’s southernmost location to date. We remain committed to bringing the very best in health and wellness to this vibrant community,” the retailer shared in a statement.

The opening is part a broader evolution for the family-owned business. In addition to the Manhattan Beach site, additional markets are slated to open in West Hollywood and Glendale over the next several months. Next year will bring another location in Thousand Oaks, in SoCal’s Ventura County.

Meanwhile, the Erewhon in Calabasas, Calif., that shuttered after the January wildfire in the region remains closed.

“We see 2025 as the beginning of Erewhon 2.0 — a wave of expansion for us,” Chief Executive Tony Antoci told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year.

In other news, Erewhon recently added 16 brands to its new lifestyle collection. That curated group of premium wellness brands offers perks to Erewhon members.

Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 11 locations across Southern California.